Miami Dolphins replace kicker Andrew Franks with Cody Parkey

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 3, 2017 at 6:11 PM
| License Photo

The Miami Dolphins changed kickers on Sunday, claiming Cody Parkey off waivers and waiving Andrew Franks.

The Browns waived the 25-year-old Parkey on Saturday as they trimmed their roster to 53 players. He lost his job to rookie Zane Gonzalez, a seventh-round pick.

Parkey joined the Browns in Week 3 last season after Patrick Murray injured a knee in practice. He missed 3 of 6 field goal attempts in his debut but recovered to make 17 of his next 19 attempts.

Parkey was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Philadelphia Eagles when he made 32 of 34 field goal attempts and was perfect on 54 point-after tries.

Franks, 24, has been the Dolphins' kicker for the past two seasons, converting 29 of 37 field goal attempts and 74 of 78 extra point tries.

Franks thanked the Dolphins in a tweet Sunday: "Just wanted to thank the @MiamiDolphins for the opportunity and for a great 2 yrs. Time to get back to work."

