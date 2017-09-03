Did Miami Dolphins roll dice cutting OL Sam Young?

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins released offensive tackle Sam Young on Saturday, leaving guard Ted Larsen remaining on the 53-man roster. Most likely Larsen, who has a biceps injury, will be shifted to injured reserve and be eligible to be designated for return.

Young's release is somewhat of a surprise, however. The seven-year veteran was thought to be the backup swing tackle, playing on both sides. As it stands, Eric Smith and Jesse Davis, who also plays guard, are the backup tackles.

There's a chance the Dolphins re-sign Young without having to guarantee his salary for the entire season, a move that would make sense. The risk is that Young signs elsewhere. But considering he seems to have a solid role on a team in his hometown (Young attended high school in Fort Lauderdale) this could be a safe gamble, if that's what Miami has in mind.

Miami has 10 offensive linemen on its 53-man roster. The Dolphins have the five starters - center Mike Pouncey, right guard Jermon Bushrod, left guard Anthony Steen, right tackle Ja'Wuan James and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Behind them are Smith, Davis, center-guard Jake Brendel, rookie guard Isaac Asiata and Larsen.

--

Four undrafted rookies made the 53-man roster - punter Matt Haack, cornerback Torry McTyer, safety Maurice Smith and linebacker Chase Allen -- and all were surprises to a certain extent.

Haack, who played at Arizona State, beat out Matt Darr in a very close competition. Miami only saves $150,000 this year but Darr was eligible to become a free agent after the season while the Dolphins will control Haack for three years.

McTyer, a speedy, hard hitter from Nevada-Las Vegas, impressed coaches with his athleticism, which was also the case for Smith, who is from Georgia.

Allen, who attended Southern Illinois, displayed toughness and speed and could be a special teams mainstay along with McTyer and Smith.

Looking around the roster:

--

--

--

--

Wide receiver Rashawn Scott (foot) was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list Saturday. Scott was a pleasant surprise late last season working his way up from the practice squad to eventually beat out Leonte Carroo, the third-round pick, for a spot on the late-season 53-man roster.

--

Tight end Thomas Duarte, the 2016 seventh-round pick from UCLA, was waived Saturday. The question is whether Miami wants him back for the practice squad. Duarte, mainly a receiver, struggled last season but helped on special teams this year, offering him hope of finding a role.

--

Quarterback David Fales was waived Saturday. He was electric in the preseason finale against Minnesota, throwing for three TDs.

--

Safety T.J. McDonald, suspended for the first eight games, was signed to a four-year, $24 million contract with $10 million guaranteed. The hard-hitting McDonald stood out in training camp and preseason. He'll likely be installed as the starter alongside S Reshad Jones once his suspension is over.

--

Cornerback Jordan Lucas, the 2016 sixth-round pick from Penn State, was waived Saturday. It's unclear whether Lucas, who has bounced between cornerback and safety, will be invited back to the practice squad. However, his special teams participation increased during training camp and preseason.

--

Quarterback Brandon Doughty, the 2016 seventh-round pick from Western Kentucky, was waived Saturday but may be invited back to the practice squad to serve as No. 3 behind starter Jay Cutler and backup Matt Moore.

--

Wide receiver Trey Griffey, the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., was waived Saturday.

--

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (shoulder) was waived with an injury waiver in a bit of a surprising move.