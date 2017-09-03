Home / Sports News / NFL

Buffalo Bills waive RB Jonathan Williams in surprise move

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 3, 2017 at 5:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Buffalo Bills waived backup running back Jonathan Williams on Sunday in a surprise move, according to multiple reports Sunday.

While Williams dealt with hamstring and knee tweaks this offseason, the Bills' reasoning to cut the former fifth-round pick in 2016 had nothing to do with injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Williams, 23, had been expected to be LeSean McCoy's primary backup this season. Williams ran for 94 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown over 11 games in his rookie season. In the preseason finale on Thursday night, he rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run.

Veteran Mike Tolbert appears to be first in line to back up McCoy. The Bills also have tailbacks Joe Banyard, rookie Jordan Johnson, Taiwan Jones and fullback Patrick DiMarco behind McCoy on their 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, the Bills claimed offensive tackle Conor McDermott (from New England), linebacker Deon Lacey (from Miami) and tight end Khari Lee (from Detroit) off waivers, according to ESPN.

The Bills also released linebacker Gerald Hodges on Sunday, Pro Football Talk reported.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. Open: Serena Williams' coach lobs back insult at Maria Sharapova U.S. Open: Serena Williams' coach lobs back insult at Maria Sharapova
Miami Hurricanes give DB Malek Young giant gold chain after interception Miami Hurricanes give DB Malek Young giant gold chain after interception
Howard, Cam Newton's little brother pull off huge upset vs. UNLV Howard, Cam Newton's little brother pull off huge upset vs. UNLV
Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski completely whiffs punt vs. Iowa Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski completely whiffs punt vs. Iowa
Fantasy Football 2017 Draft Kit: Overall and positional rankings, cheat sheets Fantasy Football 2017 Draft Kit: Overall and positional rankings, cheat sheets