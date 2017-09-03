Buffalo Bills waive RB Jonathan Williams in surprise move

The Buffalo Bills waived backup running back Jonathan Williams on Sunday in a surprise move, according to multiple reports Sunday.

While Williams dealt with hamstring and knee tweaks this offseason, the Bills' reasoning to cut the former fifth-round pick in 2016 had nothing to do with injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Williams, 23, had been expected to be LeSean McCoy's primary backup this season. Williams ran for 94 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown over 11 games in his rookie season. In the preseason finale on Thursday night, he rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run.

Veteran Mike Tolbert appears to be first in line to back up McCoy. The Bills also have tailbacks Joe Banyard, rookie Jordan Johnson, Taiwan Jones and fullback Patrick DiMarco behind McCoy on their 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, the Bills claimed offensive tackle Conor McDermott (from New England), linebacker Deon Lacey (from Miami) and tight end Khari Lee (from Detroit) off waivers, according to ESPN.

The Bills also released linebacker Gerald Hodges on Sunday, Pro Football Talk reported.