Carolina Panthers acquire cornerback from Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills traded cornerback Kevon Seymour to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft choice, the Bills announced Saturday.

Seymour, 6 feet and 185 pounds, was a sixth-round draft choice of the Bills in 2016 out of Southern Cal. In his rookie season, Seymour had 14 tackles and three pass breakups in 15 games with three starts. He added eight tackles on special teams.

Clay, a sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 out of Utah, has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Panthers. In 2015, he returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown for Baltimore against the Cleveland Browns. He has appeared in seven NFL games, all with the Ravens in 2015.