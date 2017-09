Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was officially reinstated by the NFL on Friday to participate in regular-season practices and games.

Bryant was under conditional reinstatement after missing the entire 2016 season for multiple drug violations. If he fails another drug test, it could end his NFL career.

Bryant has 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 regular-season games since being drafted in the fourth round in 2014.