Tennessee Titans WRs Eric Decker, Corey Davis return to practice field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Injured wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis were on the practice field Tuesday for the first time in quite a while, doing only individual work.

Decker sprained an ankle two weeks ago against Carolina in a joint practice and Davis, the Titans' first of two first-round picks, has been out since the first week of camp with a hamstring injury.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey was glad to see them back on the practice field, even though their workload probably won't pick up until next week.

"They did good. I was pleased with them," Mularkey said. "That was the plan, to come out here and get limited reps, limited work. I was pretty pleased with them. They both feel good, we'll see how they feel after they've worked a little bit today."

It is unlikely that either would play in the preseason finale Thursday at Kansas City, though Mularkey did not completely rule that out.

The bigger plan is to practice next week in preparation for the season opener Sept. 10 versus the Oakland Raiders.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota said he isn't worried about regaining timing with the receivers. Mariota and Davis (coming off ankle surgery in the spring) missed a good portion of offseason work. Decker didn' sign with the Titans until late June after mini-camp was done.

"It's like riding a bike. You've just got to go through it," Mariota said. "I look forward to getting back to work with those guys and I think we'll be fine."