Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign injured QB Ryan Griffin to one-year extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed injured quarterback Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday through the 2018 season.

Terms of the deal were not released, but Griffin is expected to adjust his $1.798-million salary he was to earn in 2017 in exchange for returning for another season, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Griffin, 27, signed a restricted free agent contract this offseason. The third-year player spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons on Tampa Bay's active roster but did not appear in any regular-season games.

Griffin is currently sidelined with a sprained right throwing shoulder that he suffered in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 11. Prior to his injury, he was outplaying veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the No. 2 spot behind starter Jameis Winston.

The Bucs are now considering keeping Griffin on the 53-man roster for at least a day, then moving him to injured reserve, according to the newspaper. He would be eligible to designate for recall from IR in six weeks, then would have up to a two-week roster exemption before the team has to decide whether to activate or release him.

The Buccaneers must reduce their roster to 53 players after Thursday night's final preseason game and before Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.