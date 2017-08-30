QB Nick Foles likely to sit out Philadelphia Eagles' preseason finale vs. New York Jets

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles, who has been sidelined with a sore elbow for most of training camp, isn't expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' final preseason game Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Foles has already missed the first three games and has practiced only twice in the last 3 1/2 weeks. But coach Doug Pederson insists he's confident that Foles will be ready for the Week 1 opener against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 10.

"I'm comfortable with him not playing," Pederson said. "I've been around Nick a long time. I had him here years ago and watched his career. He's a veteran guy that knows how to get himself prepared and ready for games. I'm not concerned in any way."

--

The Eagles traded long-snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints on Monday for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

Dorenbos, 37, was the longest tenured Eagle. He had been with the team since 2006. But he broke a wrist in December and the Eagles decided to go with Rick Lovato.

"It's tough, it's tough," coach Doug Pederson said of trading Dorenbos. "I've known him for a long time. He's been sort of the icon and the staple around the city of Philadelphia for a lot of years."

Rick Lovato will be the team's long snapper.

--

The Eagles have three defensive backs on their roster who can play cornerback and safety -- starting safety Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins.

"I think it's an asset (to be able to play both)," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "First of all, it's tough to find guys who can do both."

--

QB Matt McGloin is expected to take the lion's share of snaps Thursday against the Jets.

--

LB Jordan Hicks, who is recovering from a groin injury, said he expects to be ready for the season opener against Washington on Sept. 10.

--

RB Corey Clement, an undrafted free agent, is fighting for a roster spot. The former Wisconsin standout has played well, but probably will end up on the practice squad.