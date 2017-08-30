Former San Francisco 49ers LB Ahmad Brooks agrees to terms with Green Bay Packers

Free-agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The deal for the 33-year-old Brooks could be worth up to $5 million, according to the report.

The Packers are in need of an experienced linebacker as Julius Peppers left the team in free agency, and Clay Matthews exited early in Saturday's game with an unspecified injury.

Nick Perry and Jayrone Elliott have missed practice time with injuries, and fourth-round rookie Vince Biegel also has health issues and may be headed for the physically unable to perform list.

Brooks, a Pro Bowl selection in 2013, was a starter each of the past six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. He had six sacks last year and has 53.5 for his career.

He was released last week by the 49ers, who are going with younger players and switched from a 3-4 defense last season to a 4-3 scheme under new coach Kyle Shanahan.

Packers outside linebackers coach Winston Moss likes what he sees in Brooks.

"Tough. Tough. Physically imposing," Moss told ESPN.com before the deal was finalized. "A rusher. Can play very, very well versus the run. Can play stout versus the tight end. He can do everything that we would ask him to do in our scheme. He can play to the tight-end side; he can play to the open-end side. He can play the outside linebacker; he can play the elephant.

"If he were to be placed on our roster -- however that decision goes down -- he could come right in and fit right in."