Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict has suspension reduced by NFL

The five-game suspension that was levied against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been reduced to three games, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Burfict's suspension resulted when he made an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in a preseason game earlier this month.

James Thrash, a former NFL wide receiver, presided over the appeal.

According to the league, Burfict hit the player while in a defenseless posture, which is illegal based on a new rule the NFL implemented this year.

Earlier this week, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis argued Burfict's hit this preseason was legal.

"His head was out to the left, as you can see in every single angle," Lewis said, according to ESPN.com. "Behind, front, television, All-22, it's always out to the side and in front of the player. There's no contact whatsoever. And if you have to slow down things in high definition and go frame by frame, and you're still not sure, we don't officiate the game that way. ... I don't see how the players can be held to that standard as well."

Burfict is a repeat offender. He was suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for several violations of player safety rules. It included an illegal hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs.

During his five-year NFL career, Burfict has been penalized 16 times for unnecessary roughness and has been fined nearly $800,000.