Chicago Bears to start Mitchell Trubisky in preseason finale vs. Cleveland Browns

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Quarterback Mike Glennon will not play in the Chicago Bears' Thursday preseason finale and neither will backup Mark Sanchez.

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback and play mostly with backups against Cleveland, then Connor Shaw will finish the game.

Coach John Fox said it was important for Trubisky to get in snaps. It's possible it will be the last time he plays this season.

"It's not easy to get live game reps as a quarterback in this league," Fox said. "It helps development. He needs all those opportunities he can get and no different Thursday night."

Sanchez has played only a handful of snaps all preseason and Fox said it's not a problem.

"I think he's had a lot of looks," Fox said. "It just hasn't been with us other than practice, which is fine for us."

Sanchez, the former New York Jets starter and Dallas backup, missed some of the Bears OTA work, as well, due to a knee injury.

--

Guard Kyle Long's return from ankle surgery has been slow but the team hasn't given up hope he'll be back for the opener. They tried a number of options in case it takes longer. One was playing center Cody Whitehair at guard in Long's place and using third-year center Hroniss Grasu with the starters.

But this week the Bears were back to playing reserve Tom Compton at left guard and using Whitehair back at center.

"He's on target," Fox said about Long. "We're hopeful. Again, he's really day to day as far as coming off that ankle, so we'll just continue to rehab until medically he's cleared and out here practicing."

When Long last practiced at any length, it was in (training camp) and he got into a pair of fights. One was with his former college teammate, Grasu.

"He's one of my best friends," Grasu said. "It's just like how brothers fight -- it's training camp. Little things get on your nerves sometimes. It was a little something.

"It was definitely for the good. Right away (we) worked it out. We're best friends. He's a brother of mine. I love the guy. So it's all good."

--

Defensive end Akiem Hicks isn't surprised to see Jonathan Bullard making an impact in preseason games. Bullard added 12 pounds this season and has been stronger against the run and pass than in his rookie year.

"I think everybody has to take those leaps and bounds when you first come into the league and realize that it was a big-boy game in college, but now it's an even a bigger-guy game," Hicks said. "You know what I mean?

"These are full-grown men. These guys are averaging between 25 and 30 years old -- playing with 19 and 20 in college. I think the game definitely is changed there for you and you just have to hunker down and be humble and make sure you're doing the right thing in order for you to progress."

Looking at the roster:

--

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (foot) was injured during Sunday's game and returned to practice on Tuesday.

--

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) was injured on the first play from scrimmage of Sunday's game and is day to day. He was wearing a boot cast after the game, then missed Tuesday's practice.

--

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee) suffered a torn left ACL and is out for the season.

--

Offensive lineman Bradley Sowell was called on to replace long snapper Patrick Scales in Sunday's win over Tennessee and did so without incident, but Fox said he is not an option being considered for the regular season at the position.

--

Linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday (Aug. 29), but did not play in Sunday's game.

--

Linebacker Jonathan Anderson (ankle) is day to day with an injury suffered a week ago. He did not play Sunday against Tennessee.

--

Cornerback Johnthan Banks (leg) returned Tuesday to practice after missing Sunday's game.

--

Wide receiver Josh Bellamny (ankle) returned Tuesday to practice and may play Thursday against Cleveland.

--

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (thigh) remains out and is day to day with an injury suffered in the second preseason game.

--

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday and played in place of injured Prince Amukamara at left cornerback.

--

Running back Ka'Deem Carey (wrist) is out for five more weeks following surgery.

--

Defensive lineman DeAndre Houston-Carson (back) is day to day but is practicing.

--

Defensive back Chris Prosinski (hamstring) missed practice with an injury suffered earlier in camp.

--

Defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (concussion) returned to practice after passing the league protocol.

--

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton (broken finger) is day to day after surgery.

--

Among players waived were defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore, linebacker Alex Scearce and long snapper Patrick Scales (knee) was waived injured after he was hurt during Sunday's game with Tennessee.

Long snapper Jeff Overbaugh was signed. He was with the Rams during last preseason and in the offseason was on Denver's roster.