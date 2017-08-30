Atlanta Falcons waive four players, reach injury settlement with OT Kevin Graf

The Atlanta Falcons began the process of moving from 90 players to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, reaching an injury settlement with offensive tackle Kevin Graf and waiving four more.

Wide receiver Reginald Davis III, tackle Wil Freeman and safeties Jordan Moore and Deron Washington were waived.

Graf suffered an ankle injury in the third preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a college free agent following the 2014 draft. He spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, and last season was signed to the Falcons' practice squad.

Davis was signed in July as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. He played in the Falcons' first two preseason games, catching two passes for 18 yards.

Freeman, another undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, played in each of the first three preseason games. He played mostly along the defensive line during his college career but was converted to an offensive lineman with the Falcons.

Moore played in the first two preseason games. An undrafted free agent out of Texas San Antonio, he registered two tackles in his two games.

Washington, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh State, played in all three preseason games for the Falcons, making four tackles.