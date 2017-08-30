Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan happy for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was elated for his pal, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was made the highest paid player in the league on Monday.

They vacation and play golf together.

The Lions and Stafford agreed to a five-year $135 million contract, with $92 million of it guaranteed.

"I'm happy for Matthew," Ryan said. "Obviously, he's played really well on a high level for a long time. I'm happy for him. It's well deserved."

Ryan is set to make a base salary of $15.75 million in 2017 and $19.25 million in 2018. Ryan will likely get an extension in the offseason and won't play the 2018 season on his last contract, which was worth $103.75 million over six years.

"He's another guy," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said recently of team contract talks. "He's got a couple more years. We are going to settle in after this (running back Devonta Freeman) deal and see how the season goes on everything. Rest assured our time will come with Matt for sure. He knows that and we know that."

Ryan is fine with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian calling plays from the sideline.

Last season, the Falcons led the league in scoring at 33.8 points per game with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan calling plays from the press box.

"I've done it every which way with the coordinators throughout the years," Ryan said. "It's whatever they are most comfortable with. He's done a good job on the sidelines for us."

Former Falcons coordinator Mike Mularkey called his game from upstairs from 2008 to 2011). Dirk Koetter, who was the offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014, called from upstairs and the sidelines.

"He's a guy who's done it from the sidelines for most of his career," Ryan said of Sarkisian. "Maybe that's where he feels most comfortable, but we'll be good either way."