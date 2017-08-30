Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians: QB Blaine Gabbert 'could be a starter'

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start Thursday's game at Denver and play about 15 or snaps. Undrafted rookie free agent Trevor Knight will play the rest of the way.

Coach Bruce Arians gave his assessment of Gabbert based on a short-term and long-term evaluation.

"Short term, it's been amazing how he could grasp this much information and go play with it fast," Arians said. "We've kept it to where he could play fast in games; in practices it's a little slower in that you're throwing everything at him. But I've been very pleased with him. Short term, I'd be very comfortable if he had to play for us.

"Long term, if he continues at his rate, he could be a starter."

Can he be a successful starter?

"Oh, I don't think there's any doubt, yeah," Arians said.

--

Running back Chris Johnson's spot on the roster doesn't appear to be safe and he could be among some of the biggest names across the league when final roster cuts are announced Saturday. Losing two fumbles in Saturday's preseason game at Atlanta didn't help the veteran, who once rushed for more than 2,000 yards for Tennessee.

"It's going to be a tough decision for that spot," said Arians, who plans to keep four running backs on the roster.

--

Wide receiver Brittan Golden is from west Texas but spends his offseason in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc with unprecedented flooding. Water has reached his house, he said, but that's not what concerns him.

"When I'm sitting out here in 110 degrees sunny weather in Arizona are people are sitting on top of their roofs at home just to escape it, it's tough to sit back and watch it," he said.

--

Cornerback Justin Bethel knows that being named the starting right cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson wasn't the hard part. It's what's going to happen when the regular season starts and teams keep throwing his way because they'd rather avoid the All-Pro Peterson.

"You call it getting picked on," Bethel said. "I call it a chance to make plays. I'm definitely excited. I think it's going to be a good year. I think it's going to be a good year for the whole secondary."

Peterson said Bethel now has a chance to become an elite defensive back.

"It's all about getting the game experience under his belt, making those plays and grow that confidence in himself," Peterson said. "He's going to have a lot of opportunity. We'll see what he does with it."

--

Left guard Mike Iupati (triceps) took part in some conditioning and running but was not a full participant in practice Tuesday when the starters ran 40 plays in up-tempo conditions.

--

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche is still recovering from a calf strain suffered last week, but he is out of a walking boot and coach Bruce Arians said the second-year pro is "doing fine."

--

The final position battle of the preseason for the Cardinals will be determined Thursday night after the team's preseason game Thursday night in Denver. That's when coach Bruce Arians will decide which punter he's going to go with -- Matt Wile or Richie Leone, who have been running neck-and-neck.

"It'll come down to this game," Arians said.

The two punters said they're ready. They've each had their ups and down during training camp and in the previous four preseason games. Even though their futures are on the line, they both said they don't plan on treating this game any different than the others.

One of them is going to get cut, but they say that won't be on their minds when they each take their turns punting and kicking against the Broncos.

"I kind of look at it like that's every game. In the NFL, really any game it's cutting time," Wile said. "I kind of look at it as just trying to take the most advantage of every single game and every opportunity I get. This game it's not much different really than any other game. I just have to go out there and catch and snap and punt it and kick kickoffs."