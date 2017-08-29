Washington Redskins lose NT Phil Taylor to season-ending injury

Washington Redskins nose tackle Phil Taylor Sr. will miss the entire upcoming season with a torn left quad, coach Jay Gruden announced on Tuesday.

Taylor sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel terrible for Phil because he did a great job at getting himself ready to play," Gruden said of the 6-foot-3, 343-pound Taylor. "He's in excellent shape but it's just an unfortunate injury. The rest of the guys have got to step up."

A former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2011, Taylor hadn't played in a regular-season game since 2014. The 29-year-old appeared on 23 defensive snaps during the preseason and recorded two tackles along with a sack.

Taylor collected 109 tackles, seven sacks and one fumble recovery in 44 career games with the Browns.

Nose tackles A.J. Francis and Joey Mbu are expected to receive plenty of playing time during Thursday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gruden said defensive ends Ziggy Hood and Stacy McGee are also options to play the position.

"Yeah, Ziggy can play there, Stacy can play there some, too. Those guys have played well," Gruden said. "It's been a constant battle throughout OTAs and training camp, so those guys have gotten a lot of work. Coach (Jim) Tomsula's rotated them in there, different people with different groups -- part of the plan."