Rookie WR Corey Davis might make Tennessee Titans debut vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that there is a "slim" chance that Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis could make his long-awaited NFL debut Thursday night in Kansas City.

Davis, the fifth pick in the draft this year, has been sidelined for most of training camp and all of preseason thus far because of a hamstring injury.

And while he should start individual work on Tuesday, only two days before the final preseason game, it appears much more likely both Davis and veteran Eric Decker, who has been sidelined because of an ankle injury, would return for the regular season opener against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 10.

"There's a chance (he could play)," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "It's probably slimmer than most, but there is a chance. Much greater than it's been for the last three weeks."

If that is the case, and the opener is Davis' debut, the Titans will be careful to ease him back into action. Don't expect him to play a full complement of plays.

"I think we would watch him," Mularkey said of the fifth overall pick in the draft. "I don't think you'd see him play an entire game."

It also means that the week of practices between Thursday's preseason finale and the beginning of the regular season, are going to be key to try and get Davis as many reps as he can handle, both from a physical and mental standpoint.

"Again, he'll have this week to get ready mentally and physically, hopefully get more reps every day," Mularkey said. "But then next week, we get an extra Monday practice which helps. He'll get four good days of practice next week, I'm almost sure of that. I think Eric Decker will be the same. That will help to get the extra day in there."

But even Mularkey knows there is no substitute for game reps, and that is what Davis has missed out on most because of his injuries.

"There's just nothing like getting the rep in the game, there's just nothing like it," Mularkey said. "You can't replicate the speed out here of what's going on. Again, he hasn't had a problem in the limited practices that he's practiced in but it's not like a game."

--

Titans coach Mike Mularkey was none too happy with starting left guard Quinton Spain, who was ejected from Sunday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears in the first half for slapping at Jaye Howard of the Bears, who was also booted. "It's a violent game. That's the way it is, up until he blows the whistle," Mularkey said. "Then it's over. Get away from the situation. Not going to say it again. He may be getting hit with a fine (from the NFL). Maybe that'll be just what he needs, but that's not what we want."

--

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson had a rough go in his first preseason start, being targeted five times and getting pass interference call in the end zone that led to the Bears' first touchdown Sunday. "I didn't do too good," Jackson said. "I was there on some plays, but I have to trust myself more and understand what is going on."

The first-round pick also had a lapse on special teams, fielding a punt inside the 5, and being tackled immediately when he should have let the ball go and taken the touchback.

Despite that, Coach Mike Mularkey said he still plans to go with Jackson as his primary punt returner. Jackson will also still have a role on defense, though it remains to be seen if he can wrest the starting spot away from LeShaun Sims at the present time.

NOTES: S Curtis Riley remains out because of a hamstring injury and will miss the preseason finale. ... WR Corey Davis, out with a hamstring injury, should begin individual work Tuesday, and has a slim chance to make his NFL debut Thursday, but more likely waits till the regular season opener against Oakland. ... WR Eric Decker, who has been out because of an ankle injury for the last two games, should do individual work beginning Tuesday, but might not play again until the regular season opener. ... LB Aaron Wallace has been bothered by a back issue and will be held out of Thursday's preseason finale. He also sat out vs. the Bears. ... WR Harry Douglas sat out Sunday vs. Chicago with a knee issue, but should play against the Chiefs. ... DE DaQuan Jones got some time at nose tackle against the Bears. ... S Brynden Trawick suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears and won't play in the preseason finale. ... QB Marcus Mariota was 12 of 19 for 193 yards and a touchdown, but those numbers were a little misleading. Two of his completions for 29 yards, including the touchdown throw, were on little shovel pass flips to Derrick Henry. Mariota misfired on several throws, when it looked like he was off on his footwork and overthrew receivers at times.