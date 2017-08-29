Miami Dolphins: Trade rumors swirling, Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry not worried

DAVIE, FLA. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is not worried about trade rumors after a report that the team is listening to inquiries.

"It came across and a few people sent it to me, but coach (Adam) Gase did an amazing job," he said. "He called me in and he just talked to me, explained to me the situation and everything that's going on and that that's false, and that's all I really needed to hear from him. We've been working ever since."

Landry said he isn't aware of the Dolphins even putting his name out there for trade purposes.

"If they did, I don't know about it and that's not something that I can control," he said. "All I can control is what I do out here on the field and I'll leave the rest up to that."

Landry also said he doesn't think quarterback Jay Cutler favors wide receiver DeVante Parker over the others. Cutler seemingly goes deep to Parker frequently.

"No," Landry said in response to whether he thinks Cutler favors Parker. "Honestly, for us that's what DeVante is here to do, that's what Kenny Stills is here to do and that's what any guy put in a position with the matchup (advantage) is here to do, is to make plays regardless if it's down the field, underneath, a screen...

"We all find our roles and we all buy into it, and that's what's going to make this team better. It's not about the targets and who gets them, and where they get them. It's about making the plays when they come to you."

Landry, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he won't entertain contract extension talks once the season begins Sept. 10.

Middle linebacker Rey Maualuga apparently remains overweight. Maualuga, the ex-Cincinnati Bengals mainstay who signed with Miami after five months of inactivity, was about 10 pounds too heavy last week. Maualuga still has not practiced fully. Tuesday he took part in individual drills but not team drills. Gase said there is a chance Maualuga could play in the preseason finale Thursday at Minnesota.

"We'll see how he feels after today," Gase said. "We didn't do any reps in practice. We're just trying to slowly get him going. He did individual and we've got a workout plan for him. He's been doing a lot with (strength and conditioning coach Dave) Puloka. We'll see how he feels tonight and tomorrow and then if we can get him some reps, that'd be great."

Rookie defensive end Charles Harris, the first-round pick from Missouri, has no sacks this preseason but Gase is not concerned.

"I think he's doing a good job with what we're asking him do," Gase said. "There's going to be some times where it's the first time he's seen a couple of these schemes. We saw some good looks last week.

"Philly did some really good scheme runs on us that our guys haven't really had the opportunity to see because of what we do in the running game, and that was a great, great experience for us because they got to see a lot of stuff. There's a lot of things they did in practice that they didn't show in the game that we got to see."

Looking around the roster:

PLAYER NOTES

Center Mike Pouncey (hip) didn't practice Tuesday and is doubtful for Thursday's preseason finale at Minnesota. But Pouncey remains on track to play the Sept. 10 season opener against Tampa Bay.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips remains in the running with rookie Davon Godchaux for the starting job alongside Ndamukong Suh. Phillips lost about 19 pounds since the start of the offseason program. Phillips, listed at 336 pounds, was at 348 when training camp began and is now 328.

Punter Matt Haack is hanging in there against Matt Darr in one of the most surprising competitions of the preseason. Most thought Darr would be an overwhelming favorite but Haack has done well. Haack even served as the holder last week for K Andrew Franks' 56-yard FG late in the first half.

Cornerback Alterraun Verner could see some action Thursday. Verner signed after he was released by Tampa Bay and is is battling Byron Maxwell for the starting job at left corner.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, the third-round pick from Clemson, has a chance to turn some heads Thursday when he gets extended playing time. Tankersley is behind Xavien Howard, Byron Maxwell and Alterraun Verner. And if Tony Lippett (Achilles) weren't injured, Tankersley would be behind him, too.

Cornerback Torrey McTyer could be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie from Nevada-Las Vegas demonstrated speed and a nose for the ball.

Linebacker Trevor Reilly might be on the roster bubble meaning Thursday's preseason finale should be key. Reilly was a core special teams player last year but has trouble from scrimmage. The same has been true so far this season.

Quarterback David Fales, who has no practice squad eligibility, could be battling for a job against Brandon Doughty at Minnesota. Fales was on the practice squad for Chicago and Baltimore since 2014.

Left guard Anthony Steen seems to have locked down the starting job, but Jesse Davis is still getting repetitions.

Running back Kenyan Drake should get a good workload considering starter Jay Ajayi isn't likely to play. Drake, who might be the best all-around RB on the roster (Ajayi is a better ball carrier), was impressive in limited preseason exposure and in training camp.