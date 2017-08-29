Home / Sports News / NFL

Detroit Lions cut WR Keshawn Martin, TE Tim Wright

By Alex Butler   |   Aug. 29, 2017 at 7:12 AM
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tim Wright is once again a free agent after being released by the Detroit Lions.

Detroit announced the transaction on Monday. The Lions also released wide receiver/kick returner Keshawn Martin. Wright, 27, re-signed with the Lions in August after spending the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. The four-year veteran has 907 yards and 13 scores on 89 career receptions. He had 77 yards and two scores on nine receptions in nine games during the 2015 season.

Martin, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fourth round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. The Michigan State product has primarily worked on special teams, returning kicks and punts. Martin has 685 yards and five scores on 62 receptions in 58 games. He has averaged 9.1 yards per punt return and scored once on a return in 2013. Martin has averaged 25 yards per kick return during his five year NFL tenure.

Martin has also spent time with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers. He had two kick returns for 37 yards last year for San Francisco.

The Lions currently have Eric Ebron, Darren Fells, Cole Wick and fourth-round draft pick Michael Roberts on their depth chart at tight end.

NFL teams must cut their rosters down from 75 to 53 players by Sept. 2.

