Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict appeals suspension; at mercy of NFL discipline officer

CINCINNATI -- Linebacker Vontaze Burfict doesn't believe he did anything wrong this time. And, neither do the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burfict is facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game on Aug. 19. Burfict, who is considered a repeat offender, hit Sherman while the running back was, in the judgement of league officials, in a defenseless position on a pass play during the first quarter.

Burfict's appeal was scheduled for Tuesday, and was to be heard via conference call by former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, now one of two NFL and NFLPA discipline officers.

"There's nothing I can do now, just appeal it and hopefully (have) games reduced or it gets rescinded," Burfict told reporters on Tuesday. "That's what I hope for. I was kind of surprised. Obviously with the play being within the rules I'm kind of surprised, but you've got to play with the cards you're dealt. I let my teammates down, I let my coaches down."

Burfict, who also had an interception return for a touchdown during Sunday's game, hit Sherman while quarterback Alex Smith passed to tight end Travis Kelce for a 36-yard gain. Burfict's rationale was that his hit legally prevented Sherman from springing open for Smith against man coverage.

"It's within the rules," Burfict said. "You can hit the receiver in five yards, you just can't hit him in the helmet or neck area. I hit him in the chest area. I guess they just have it out for me, I guess. It's whatever."

The Bengals issued a statement on Monday defending Burfict's actions.

"The Bengals are aware of the NFL's letter to Vontaze regarding a play in last weekend's game. The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest. The Club will support Vontaze in the appeal process."

Head coach Marvin Lewis also defended Burfict on Tuesday, saying the linebacker has "changed a lot."

Burfict admits that his reputation isn't helping his cause, but feels like he's being unfairly targets by league officials.

The 26year old is no stranger to league discipline during his five-year career, most notably drawing a three-game suspension for violations of player safety rules. The ban included an illegal hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during the playoffs following the 2015 season.

During that season, Burfict was fined $50,000 for a hit on Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams and $70,000 for three incidents in a regular-season contest with the Steelers. Those episodes with Pittsburgh set the stage for a contentious playoff contest in which Brown was injured and unable to play in the following week's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

If Burfict's appeal is denied, it will be the third straight home opener he's missed. Cincinnati opens its season on Sept. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

--

Wide receiver John Ross, the ninth-overall choice in the first round of this year's draft, finally made his Bengals debut Sunday against the Redskins, and provided a glimpse of his world-class speed during an eight-yard sweep. Ross was cleared to practice a little over a week ago after rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered in college.

"I think the best thing for him right now is for him to keep playing," said Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. "This is his first game action. You know, he's only had about a week of practice really and so the more that he is out doing things, getting the reps, the better he will be and the better feel and timing that we will have with him. But it was a good start."

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ross show his footwork in the open field, after hearing a lot about his record 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

"I've only really been playing about two weeks out of this whole year, so just to get in and get my feet wet - it feels good to be out there," Ross said.

Notes: Tight end Tyler Eifert did not play in Sunday's preseason game at Washington due to tendinitis. It is not deemed to be a serious issue. "We're trying to just make sure he's ready to go when the time comes," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "He was ready tonight, but we kept him out." ... Running back Giovani Bernard rushed for 25 yards on four carries including one 9-yard gain in his first preseason game action coming off an ACL tear late last season. "It was good for Gio to get some plays today," said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. "Everybody got an opportunity to play and that was good." ... Linebacker Marquis Flowers was traded to the New England Patriots on Tuesday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft. Flowers, a fourth-year player out of Arizona, was originally a sixth-round Bengals draft pick in 2014. He played in 32 games with the Bengals and recorded five tackles on defense. He was a regular contributor on special teams, recording eight special teams tackles last season, which ranked fourth on the squad.

--

Running back Cedric Peerman was placed on the reserve/injured list Tuesday. Peerman, an eighth-year player, suffered a shoulder injury in the team's third preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He is a valuable piece on special teams for Cincinnati. ... Safety Brandon Wilson passed a physical and was cleared to return to practice. The rookie had been placed on the active/non-football injury list on July 26.