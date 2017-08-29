Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol, ready to play

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is ready for action, coach Dan Quinn announced on Tuesday.

Freeman has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a concussion, although it is unlikely he'll play in Atlanta's final preseason game.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension in the offseason after helping the Falcons in their run to the Super Bowl.

Freeman started all 16 regular-season games and led the team with 1,079 rushing yards to go with 462 receiving yards on 54 receptions. He also had 13 total touchdowns.

The 25-year-old Freeman has amassed 2,383 rushing yards in his three seasons since being selected with a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2014.

Freeman rolled up 3,175 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons, second in the league to teammate Julio Jones. He has rushed for 11 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons and has 29 total TDs in 47 regular-season games.