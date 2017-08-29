Akeem Dent: Jacksonville Jaguars sign veteran linebacker

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Free agent linebacker Akeem Dent has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars waived rookie cornerback Ezra Robinson from their reserve/injured list in a corresponding move.

Jacksonville announced the signing on Monday. Dent, 29, originally entered the NFL as a third round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft. Dent played for the Falcons until joining the Houston Texans in a 2014 trade for quarterback T.J. Yates. He had four total tackles in 16 games last season, starting three times at linebacker.

His contract with the Texans expired in March.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Dent has 203 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three passes defended in 90 career games, starting 29 contests during his six-year NFL tenure. He played collegiately at Georgia.

The Jaguars released sixth-year linebacker Audie Cole from their active roster on Saturday.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone talked to reporters Monday about being in the tough spot to cut a veteran.

"I was that guy, so I think that has probably helped that a little bit more," Marrone said. "When that day comes I think it's tough. I've been cut six times myself. I know from personal experience that you sit there and you've worked your ass off and you're in that hotel room or wherever you may be and you go to yourself, 'Tomorrow morning I'm going to wake up and walk into this building that I've been walking into for so long and either it's going to be the greatest day of my life or I'm not going to have a job.'

"You've got family, you've got relatives, you've got everyone pulling for you, so for me, I don't want to hear, 'oh, that guy can't play.' I don't want to hear that crap. I take that personally. I have respect for everyone that has come in and done that. I kind of know what they've gone through. I think that day is probably the worst day of the year for me, and I don't have a problem cutting someone that is not doing what they're supposed to do, but there's a lot of guys. You sit there and look in their eye and it's hard. It just hurts."

Jacksonville currently has 90 players on its active roster. All NFL teams must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on their active/inactive list by 4 p.m. EDT, Saturday.