Vontaze Burfict: Cincinnati Bengals back linebacker vs. NFL in 5-game ban

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are standing behind Vontaze Burfict in his appeal of a five-game suspension.

Cincinnati issued a statement on the ban Sunday evening. The linebacker was given the suspension for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game on Aug. 19. Burfict leveled Sherman in the first quarter of the Bengals' 30-12 loss at Paul Brown Stadium. Sherman was in a defenseless position during the pass play. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was intending to throw the pass to tight end Travis Kelce on the play before Sherman was hit. Kelce caught the ball downfield, far from where Burfict drilled the fullback.

Burfict, 26, is considered a repeat offender by the NFL. The Bengals contend that the hit was legal.

"The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest. The club will support Vontaze in the appeal process," the team statement said.

Burfict will have a hearing associated with the incident next week. Burfict was also punished with a ban for illegally hitting Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs.

This is the hit by Vontaze Burfict on Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman that earned Burfict a reported 5-game suspension. He is appealing pic.twitter.com/X4l2d3Bfr8 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 28, 2017

The sixth-year linebacker made the Pro Bowl in 2013. He had a sensational game on Sunday against the Washington Redskins. His performance included a stunning 62-yard interception return for a touchdown off quarterback Kirk Cousins. After that play, he jumped into the stands and waved to the crowd, pretending to be a fan. He could also see a fine for that celebration.

Cincinnati also waived first-year punter Will Monday on Monday. Monday participated in the team's first two preseason games.