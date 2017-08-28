Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign DEs Mehdi Abdesmad, Hendrick Ekpe

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive ends Mehdi Abdesmad and Hendrick Ekpe on Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 284-pound Abdesmad spent nearly all of last season on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans before appearing in two games in the final three weeks.

An undrafted free agent out of Boston College who is a native of Montreal, the 25-year-old Abdesmad made one tackle in his two games.

Ekpe played collegiately at Minnesota and was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in one preseason game for Chicago. The 6-6, 251-pound Ekpe registered 3.5 sacks in 48 games (23 starts) for the Golden Gophers.

In other moves Monday, Tampa Bay placed defensive end Justin Trattou on injured reserve and waived running back Blake Sims.

The Bucs will host the Washington Redskins on Thursday night in their final preseason game.