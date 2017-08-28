Home / Sports News / NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign DEs Mehdi Abdesmad, Hendrick Ekpe

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 28, 2017 at 8:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive ends Mehdi Abdesmad and Hendrick Ekpe on Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 284-pound Abdesmad spent nearly all of last season on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans before appearing in two games in the final three weeks.

An undrafted free agent out of Boston College who is a native of Montreal, the 25-year-old Abdesmad made one tackle in his two games.

Ekpe played collegiately at Minnesota and was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in one preseason game for Chicago. The 6-6, 251-pound Ekpe registered 3.5 sacks in 48 games (23 starts) for the Golden Gophers.

In other moves Monday, Tampa Bay placed defensive end Justin Trattou on injured reserve and waived running back Blake Sims.

The Bucs will host the Washington Redskins on Thursday night in their final preseason game.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP
Cincinnati Bengals punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move to avoid Washington Redskins tacklers Cincinnati Bengals punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move to avoid Washington Redskins tacklers
PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth
Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets pick-six, pretends to be fan Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets pick-six, pretends to be fan
Detroit Lions put Jordan Hill on injured reserve, sign DT Derrick Lott Detroit Lions put Jordan Hill on injured reserve, sign DT Derrick Lott