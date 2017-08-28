New York Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa receives four-game suspension from NFL

New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, the NFL announced Monday.

Odighizuwa, 25, will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 2, although he is allowed to participate in the remaining preseason practices and games.

A third-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2015, Odighizuwa appeared in jeopardy of not making the 53-man roster in the wake of a nondescript preseason.

The 6-foot, 264-pounder also did not endear himself to the coaching staff by skipping all of the voluntary organized team activities.

In April, Odighizuwa caused a stir when he said via social media that he was planning to step away from the sport for a while. "I believe it's in my best interest to take some time to get away from the game," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Odighizuwa has appeared in 18 games (14 in 2016) over his first two seasons, registering a total of six tackles.