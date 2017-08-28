Matt Lengel: New England Patriots release TE, sign three players

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have signed linebackers Christian Kuntz and Nick User and defensive lineman Michael Bart.

New England announced the signings on Monday. The Patriots also released tight end Matt Lengel and rookie defensive end Caleb Kidder.

Bart, 22, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent singing by the Arizona Cardinals on May 17. The North Carolina product had 83 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 48 games with the Tar Heels. The Cardinals released Bart on June 6.

Kuntz, 23, started for three years at Duquesne. He was named a second-team All-American in 2015 and 2016.

Usher, 22, entered the NFL on May 12 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. He was released by Seattle on July 29. Usher had 179 tackles and 12 sacks in 49 games at Texas-El Paso. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds.

Lengel signed with the Patriots in November from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. He was picked up by the Bengals in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. The Bengals released Lengel in 2015. He spent his rookie campaign on the team's practice squad. He began last season with the Bengals but was cut after training camp. He was signed onto the Patriots' practice squad in September.

Last year for the Patriots, Lengel had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in six games. He played in all three of the team's postseason appearances, including the Super Bowl.

Kidder originally signed on May 1 as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. He was released by the Vikings on July 21 and signed with the Patriots on July 27. Kidder, 23, had 194 tackles and 14 sacks in 47 games at Montana before entering the NFL.