Denver Broncos QB Paxton Lynch to miss two regular-season games with injury

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is expected to miss at least two regular-season games because of a sprained right shoulder, coach Vance Joseph announced Monday.

Lynch, a former first-round selection, sustained the injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter will start Thursday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals in place of Lynch, who recently lost a competition with Trevor Siemian for the starting job.

"He's played solid. Right now, he's the backup guy," Joseph said of Sloter, who has completed 16 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns this preseason.

Sloter, who is a former Northern Colorado star, is welcoming of the opportunity to start the team's fourth preseason game.

"It's a great opportunity. I'm looking forward to it and I haven't started a football game in a while so that's going to be fun," Sloter said. "My family's going to be out here and they're going to hopefully enjoy the game. So I'm just going to, like I said, do my best and hopefully put my team in a position to win."

Joseph didn't close the door when asked if the team is considering bringing in free agent Colin Kaepernick.

"Every option available will be explored. Every option," Joseph said. "Right now, with Paxton, it's a short-term issue. Again, every option is going to be explored."

Another option will come this weekend as 1,100 players will be released in the new one-day roster cut. Several of those players could include quarterbacks with ties to either Joseph and/or other offensive coaches in Denver.

"Moving forward, there are going to be a lot of things happening between Friday and Saturday," Joseph said. "There are going to be 1,100 (players) released for the first time in NFL history. It could go a number of ways."