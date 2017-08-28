Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears sign LS Jeff Overbaugh, waive Patrick Scales after serious injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 28, 2017 at 9:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Chicago Bears signed free agent long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to a contract, the team announced Monday.

Overbaugh, who has yet to appear in an NFL game, suited up with the Los Angeles Rams last season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Overbaugh also spent time with the Denver Broncos in May.

The Bears also waived injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who sustained a serious right knee injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Scales played in five games with the Bears in 2015 and all 16 contests last season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP
Cincinnati Bengals punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move to avoid Washington Redskins tacklers Cincinnati Bengals punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move to avoid Washington Redskins tacklers
PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth
Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets pick-six, pretends to be fan Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets pick-six, pretends to be fan
Detroit Lions put Jordan Hill on injured reserve, sign DT Derrick Lott Detroit Lions put Jordan Hill on injured reserve, sign DT Derrick Lott