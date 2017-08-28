Chicago Bears sign LS Jeff Overbaugh, waive Patrick Scales after serious injury

The Chicago Bears signed free agent long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to a contract, the team announced Monday.

Overbaugh, who has yet to appear in an NFL game, suited up with the Los Angeles Rams last season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Overbaugh also spent time with the Denver Broncos in May.

The Bears also waived injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who sustained a serious right knee injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Scales played in five games with the Bears in 2015 and all 16 contests last season.