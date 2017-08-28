Buffalo Bills trade LB Reggie Ragland to Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills continued making trades this preseason, sending linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

The Bills used a second-round draft pick in 2016 on Ragland, who was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 at Alabama. He is the fourth draft selection of former Bills general manager Doug Whaley who has been traded by first-year GM Brandon Beane since the start of training camp.

Ragland missed his entire rookie season in 2016 after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during training camp. He was playing on the third team behind Preston Brown for the Bills' starting middle linebacker position.

Ragland played only three defensive snaps in Buffalo's 13-9 preseason loss Saturday night to the Baltimore Ravens. He had moved to the third team after a week of practice this summer in favor of veteran Gerald Hodges.

Bills coach Sean McDermott admitted Sunday that Ragland was fighting for his roster spot.

To create a roster space for Ragland, the Chiefs released linebacker Josh Mauga.

Mauga, 30, started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015 but missed all of last season with a hip injury.