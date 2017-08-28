Baltimore Ravens insist offense will be fine despite struggles

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West said the offense only needs about a week to get in sync before the regular-season opener in Cincinnati.

That's good news for them because the Ravens' starters have not been on the field together since the opening of training camp.

At the center of this challenge is quarterback Joe Flacco, who has yet to take a snap because of a back injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Flacco would be available for the opener, despite the missed practice time.

West was not overly concerned about the franchise quarterback going against a divisional rival with limited reps.

"I think it's going to be a great game," West said after Monday's practice. "We're going to have all of our weapons. Flacco will be back. I think we're going to do great. If everybody does their job, everything will be taken care of."

In addition to Flacco, the Ravens have also been forced to shuffle the offensive line throughout the preseason because of injuries and the sudden retirement of John Urschel. Nonetheless, Harbaugh echoed West's comments about the offense being fully ready by Week 1.

"We are looking forward to putting it all together and seeing all of our guys out there," Harbaugh said. "We've been missing guys pretty much all the way through. A lot of teams have, if you look at who's played, and that sort of thing. But, probably offensively, we have more than most years. Yes, I'm looking forward to that - can't wait.

"Guys are working hard. It's been a little bit here and there with different guys out there, but they've all been out there at one time or another - besides Joe. And Joe was out there in the offseason. We'll see what it is when we get out there. I think we're going to be really good. I'm looking forward to it. We'll be rolling here next week."

Baltimore hopes to be mostly at full strength for the opener Sept. 10 when left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Pro-Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda are fully back in action. Yanda underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has appeared in just one preseason game. Stanley was back at practice Monday for the first time since Aug. 12 after being out for undisclosed reasons.

Even if several players do get healthy, Baltimore has been ravaged with injuries throughout the offseason OTAs and training camp. Since June 1, running back Kenneth Dixon, receiver Tim White, tight ends Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gillmore, offensive linemen Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Tavon Young have each been lost to season-ending injuries.

The team has not been discouraged by those setbacks.

"I think we haven't blinked, quite honestly," safety Eric Weddle said. "Injuries happen to every team. We've lost some good players, but that's why you have good depth and the roster is built the way it is - so that we could overcome the things we had. We're just building toward Week 1.

"Everyone says this is a dress rehearsal, so we've been treating each game, especially 'ones,' (like) it's a real game, and we've been playing like it. It's another test to get our minds right for Week 1 and really, that's all we're focusing on."

Meanwhile, the club announced they have extended the contract of Harbaugh, but did not disclose the length of the deal although reports said it was one year through 2019.

Harbaugh's contract had been set to expire after the 2018 season. Since Harbaugh arrived in 2008, the Ravens have the fourth-most total victories (95) in the league, made the playoffs six times and won Super Bowl XLVII. However, they have missed the postseason in three of the past four years.

Notes: Linebacker Albert McClellan tore his ACL last week in practice and is out for the season. McClellan, who is a key performer on special teams, was injured during a non-contact drill. McClellan has spent his entire seven-year career in Baltimore and re-signed with the team in March 2016. "He'll be with us next year," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It provides a great opportunity for a couple of these young linebackers who have played well on special teams. So, that's where we're at with that." ... Long snapper Taybor Pepper was signed Monday to take snaps in the final preseason game Thursday in New Orleans. Regular long snapper Morgan Cox will likely be held out of the game. Pepper was cut by the Packers in May. The Ravens had a roster spot available after releasing LB Lamar Louis. ... Jeremy Zuttah played eight series at center in the third preseason game against Buffalo. He is competing with Ryan Jensen for the starting job. Zuttah signed a two-year deal Aug. 18 after being released by the 49ers. Zuttah started three years in Baltimore (2014-16) before being traded to San Francisco in March. The Ravens originally acquired Zuttah in March 2014 from Tampa Bay in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was able to practice Monday after leaving the third preseason game in the second quarter against the Bills with an apparent hand injury. Smith is slated to start at cornerback after missing time last season with back and ankle injuries. He likely will not play in the preseason finale against the Saints. ... Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) ran some routes prior to the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. However, he has not practiced since Aug. 1. The goal is to have him ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Bengals. In his three seasons in Baltimore, Perriman has appeared in only one preseason game. Perriman missed his entire rookie season in 2015 with a knee injury. ... Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was back at practice Monday after missing the previous week and the third preseason game against the Bills. Humphrey, the team's first-round pick in this year's draft, is battling for a starting spot, but the missed time might have hampered his chances. Humphrey did perform drills prior to the Buffalo game.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back at practice Monday after being out since Aug 12 for undisclosed reasons. Stanley likely won't play in the final preseason game, but could be ready for the regular-season opener. Last season, Stanley became the first rookie in franchise history to start at left tackle. However, he missed four games with a foot injury. James Hurst started in place of Stanley in the preseason. ... Quarterback Joe Flacco was still not at practice Monday, but will start the Sept. 10 season opener at the Cincinnati Bengals, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed. "He will be back for the Bengals game, I promise you that," Harbaugh said. Originally, Flacco was only expected to miss the first week of training camp. However, he has yet to take a snap in preseason practice because of a back injury. Flacco had an uneven season in 2016, one year removed from season-ending knee surgery. He threw for a franchise-record 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns, but also had 15 interceptions.