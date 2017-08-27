Philadelphia Eagles trade S Terrence Brooks to New York Jets for CB Dexter McDougle

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets traded a pair of defensive backs on Sunday morning.

The Eagles sent safety Terrence Brooks to the Jets in exchange for cornerback Dexter McDougle.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound McDougle, a third-round pick in 2014 out of Maryland, played in 20 games for the Jets primarily on special teams.

McDougle, 26, rebounded from an Achilles injury that wiped out his rookie season to contribute four tackles on special teams and one tackle on defense in 14 games in 2015. He began last season on the Jets' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on Nov. 12.

The Jets were looking for a No. 3 safety after losing Doug Middleton to a torn pectoral muscle and could be without backup Rontez Miles, who suffered an eye laceration last week.

The 5-11, 200-pound Brooks owns 32 tackles, four pass defenses, one interception and two forced fumbles in 34 games (no starts) in three NFL seasons. He originally was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2014 draft out of Florida State.

The Eagles claimed the 25-year-old Brooks on waivers last September and he played in 11 games with five tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles. In this year's preseason, he has 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.