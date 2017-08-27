New York Giants deal with hectic preseason schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.Y. -- The New York Giants are two-thirds of the way through a demanding 11-day period in which they've been scheduled to play three preseason games.

That sounds like a lot, but for the Giants, they will face a similar grueling schedule later in the year when over a 12-day period, they'll play three games, including a cross-country game at San Francisco followed by a home game against the Chiefs and then a Thanksgiving night game at Washington.

How have things gone then for this dry run?

"I think going into the Monday night game on the road, I feel that we were a little heavy-legged," McAdoo said. "You can even make an argument that last night, despite the production, that we were a little heavy-legged, but that's what this time of the year is all about."

Unfortunately, such a demanding schedule is also taking its toll on the players. The Giants have been hit hard by injuries to their receiving and cornerback corps, two units where they've constantly had to scramble to find guys off the street so that they have enough numbers to run practices.

Against the Jets, New York was without four of its projected six receivers for 2017: Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Tavarres King and Dwayne Harris. At cornerback, the Giants were already minus projected fourth cornerback Michael Hunter, who is in the league's concussion protocol. They also lost starter Eli Apple to another ankle injury, the severity of which was not disclosed by McAdoo.

Despite the injuries, McAdoo has always said that the schedule of games is the schedule of games, and that strategic planning by the coaches to allow sufficient rest and recovery time for the players is about all they can do to control the situation.

On the other hand, McAdoo, who always says he likes to push his players outside of their comfort zone, believes the experience is going to help the team over the long run.

"We're building some calluses, though. That's what I like about this team - they're willing to work and willing to build the calluses, and that's going to go a long way for us when we do get our legs back."

The Giants wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night at New England. They then have nine days before they open the 2017 campaign in Dallas against the Cowboys.