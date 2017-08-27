Houston Texans grounded in Dallas due to Hurricane Harvey

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans flew from New Orleans to Dallas Saturday night due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Houston announced the decision Saturday in a team statement.

"Due to flooding in Houston and to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Houston Texans will fly from New Orleans to Dallas tonight," the statement said.

"The team will return to Houston as soon as it is safe to travel back. There have been no decisions made on the duration of our stay in Dallas or on details regarding our preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Regular updates will be provided as we have more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey."

The Texans lost 13-0 to the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Houston has a 1-2 record this preseason.

Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, but continues to flood Texas. The maximum sustained winds from the storm were about 45 mph on Sunday. It is expected to become a tropical storm depression by Sunday evening.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the eye of the storm was near latitude 29.0 north and longitude 97.6 west. The NHC also reported that the storm was moving south-southeast at 1 mph.

The Texans host the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m. Thursday at NRG Stadium in another contest that could be impacted by the storm and flooding.

On Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team offered to move the game to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, according to the Dallas Morning News.