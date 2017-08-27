Cincinnati Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets pick-six, pretends to be fan

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Linebacker Vontaze Burfict could see a fine from the NFL after an over-the-top celebration Sunday in the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Washington Redskins.

The Bengals veteran made a great play in the second quarter, leading up to the private party. Burfict picked off a Kirk Cousins pass by jumping a route on the right flank. The pass was intended for running back Chris Thompson. He nearly fell out of bounds, but kept his balance on the sideline and took the ball to the house for a 62-yard touchdown return. Burfict stiff-armed Cousins at the goal line.

But the linebacker took his celebration a step beyond a high-five or dance. Burfict jumped into the stands, before turning around and standing up and acting like a fan. He waved at his teammates from the first row of the stands. The Bengals defenders eventually found him cheering and joined in, before helping him back onto the field.

Burfict later went down in the contest due to aback injury. He was also evaluated for concussion. He had three solo tackles, one assist and the interception in the loss.

The Bengals' starting middle linebacker had 101 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games last season.

He is due $3.75 million this season, with a $200,000 workout bonus, but could see some of that taxed if the NFL decides to levy a fine for his most recent antics.