Chicago Bears leading WR Cameron Meredith exits with knee injury vs. Tennessee Titans

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 27, 2017 at 6:35 PM
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith was carted off the field with a left knee injury suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears ruled Meredith out for the game being played in Nashville, Tenn.

Meredith, 24, sustained the injury when he was tackled low by Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien after a 16-yard reception.

Meredith's left leg twisted upon contact as he braced for the hit. An air cast was placed on his leg before he sat down on the cart.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Meredith led the Bears with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season. The third-year player missed part of the Bears' offseason program after tearing ligaments in his thumb.

Bears long snapper Patrick Scales also left Sunday's game with a knee injury. The team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

