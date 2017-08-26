Now Orleans Saints: Drew Brees, defense lead win over Houston Texans

NEW ORLEANS -- Darius Victor ran 3 yards for the game's only touchdown and the New Orleans Saints defense stymied the Houston Texans offense in a 13-0 preseason victory Saturday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel led the Saints (2-1) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive that ended with Victor's touchdown with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter.

The Texans (1-2) couldn't sustain any offense, finishing with 246 total yards and 13 first downs. Starting quarterback Tom Savage completed 10-of-16 for 79 yards and No. 1 draft choice Deshaun Watson replaced Savage in the second quarter and completed 11-of-21 for 116 yards. Brandon Weeden entered the game with nine minutes remaining and finished 2-of-5 for 16 yards.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Mark Ingram II both started and Adrian Peterson replaced Ingram on the second series after all three sat out the first two preseason games. Defensive end Cameron Jordan also made his preseason debut for New Orleans.

Brees played five series, the second of which ended with Wil Lutz's 26-yard field goal. The other four possessions yielded just two first downs. Brees completed 11-of-15 for 76 yards.

Garrett Grayson replaced Daniel and he helped move New Orleans 28 yards in seven plays to Lutz's 48-yard field goal that completed the scoring with 3:52 remaining.

Victor, an undrafted free agent from Hofstra, finished with 30 yards on eight carries. Already a longshot to make the regular-season roster, he lost a fumble that Houston tackle Eli Ankou recovered at the Saints 28 with 2:34 remaining in the game. But Houston turned the ball back over on downs, preserving New Orleans' first preseason shutout since 2008.

The Texans, who arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday to practice against the Saints on Thursday and Friday, were unable to return home after the game as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to bring heavy rain to the Houston area after moving ashore as a Category 4 hurricane Friday night.

Coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans likely would head to Dallas, where they are expected to play their preseason finale, which had been scheduled to be played in Houston next Thursday.

New Orleans won its second consecutive preseason game after losing its previous 10.