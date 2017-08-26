Jordan Todman: Houston Texans sign running back

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Jordan Todman has signed with the Houston Texans.

The Texans announced the signing on Friday. Todman, 27, had 59 yards on nine carries last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He has 531 yards and three touchdowns on 124 career carries. Todman entered the NFL as a sixth round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played for the New York Jets from 2012 through 2014 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. Todman joined the Colts last offseason before signing on with the New York Jets in June. The Jets released Todman on Wednesday.

Texans running back Alfred Blue is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain, putting the team in need of running back depth. Todman has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie D'Onta Foreman missed practice this week because of a leg injury. The Texans also have Tyler Ervin and Akeem Hunt on their depth chart at running back.

Houston waived/injured outside linebacker Dayon Pratt in a corresponding transaction. Wide receiver Devin Street reverted to the team's injured reserve list. The Texans waived/injured Street on Wednesday, while signing outside linebacker Mike Catapano and moving defensive end Joel Heath from the active/non-football injury list to the active roster.