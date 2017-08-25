Fantasy Football 2017: David Johnson leads UPI 150 player rankings 2.0

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Do you draft before, during or after the preseason? Either way, UPI has you covered with our 2017 fantasy football rankings.

Last season was the year of the wide receiver. Many drafts were filled with first-round pass catchers, who both sizzled and sank. But 2017 could be the return of the running back and old-school strategies.

Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers weapon Le'Veon Bell will be at the top of everyone's draft board.

But who should you consider with your first pick?

For that, you should target a player who is both safe and explosive. This should be a guy you can count on to be on the field as much as possible and be a focal point of his respective offense.

This season, Johnson is our No. 1 fantasy football player for 2017.

Since breaking out in 2015, the third-year All-Pro has been nothing short of spectacular. Johnson, 25, torched NFL defenses for a league-high 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last season.

You might be thinking: can he do better? Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is here to comfort your worried soul.

This offseason Arians said he wants to get Johnson the football even more than the 373 touches he had last season. In fact, Arians was very specific when he talked about Johnson in an interview with ESPN, saying he wants to get the tail back at least 30 touches per game.

Based on last season's numbers and production, Johnson would be in for an additional 6.6 touches per game. That means if Johnson saw the additional touches, we could see an additional 50 yards per game, putting him up to 182 yards per contest. Last season Johnson averaged a score every 18.6 touches. If you used that ratio to compensate for 480 touches next season, his touchdown total would increase to 25 scores.

Johnson's hypothetical 2,912 yards from scrimmage would also break Chris Johnson's NFL record (2.509) from 2009. Chris Johnson, who re-signed this offseason to back up the young stud, would be in a unique position to mentor the man eyeing that record.

But don't forget about pass catchers altogether. After Johnson and Bell are off of the board, consider the Steelers' Antonio Brown, Atlanta Falcons stud Julio Jones and New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

What the experts think:

CBS Sports fantasy football analysts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings all have Johnson and Bell in their top two, with Antonio Brown and Julio Jones also rounding out the top four.

ESPN's Top 200 PPR rankings have Bell ranked No. 1, Johnson ranked No. 2 and Brown ranked No. 3.

Johnson, Bell and Brown also top Yahoo's Top 200 rankings.

Scroll down for the rest of the UPI 150 rankings. Stats via Pro Football Reference.

(Bye) - Denotes bye week IS% - Denotes percentage of career player played 12 games or less in a season (injury/suspension) $ - Denotes games vs. worst 5 defenses in fantasy points allowed vs. position in 2016 X -Denotes games vs. top 5 defenses in points allowed vs. position in 2016

Rank/Name/Position/Team/Bye/IS/$/X

2017 UPI 150

1. David Johnson | RB/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$/XXX

2. Le'Veon Bell | RB/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX

3. Julio Jones | WR/Atlanta Falcons (5)/16% IS - $/X

4. Antonio Brown | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/14% IS - $$/XXXX

5. Jay Ajayi | RB/Miami Dolphins (11)/50% IS - $$/XXXXXX

6. A.J. Green | WR/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/16% IS - $$$/XXX

7. Jordy Nelson | WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/12% IS - XXXX

8. Odell Beckham Jr. | WR/New York Giants (8)/33% IS - $$$$/X

9. LeSean McCoy | RB/Buffalo Bills (6)/25% IS - $$/XX

10. Devonta Freeman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/0% IS - $$$/XX

11. Melvin Gordon | RB/San Diego Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$$/XXX

12. Michael Thomas | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X

13. Mike Evans | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/0% IS- $/X

14. Dez Bryant | WR/Dallas Cowboys (6)/28% IS - $$$$$/X

15. Rob Gronkowski | TE/New England Patriots (9)/42% IS - $$$/X

16. Ezekiel Elliott | RB/Dallas Cowboys (6)/0% IS - $$$/XXX

17. Jordan Howard | RB/Chicago Bears (9)/0% IS - $$$

18. Amari Cooper | WR/Oakland Raiders (10)/0% IS - $$/XX

19. DeMarco Murray | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/16% IS - $$/X

20. T.Y. Hilton | WR/Indianapolis Colts (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXX

21. Brandin Cooks | WR/New England Patriots (9)/33% IS - XXX

22. Todd Gurley | RB/Los Angeles Rams (8)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXX

23. Lamar Miller | RB/Houston Texans (7)/0% IS - $$/XXXX

24. Leonard Fournette | RB/Jacksonville Jaguars (8)/0% IS - $$/XXX

25. Demaryius Thomas | WR/Denver Broncos (5)/28% IS - $/X

26. Doug Baldwin | WR/Seattle Seahawks (6)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X

27. DeAndre Hopkins | WR/Houston Texans (7)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

28. Jordan Reed | TE/Washington Redskins (5)/75% IS - $$/XXXX

29. Terrelle Pryor Sr. | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/80% IS - $$$$/XX

30. Marshawn Lynch | RB/Oakland Raiders (10)/11% IS - $$/XXXX

31. Keenan Allen | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX

32. Michael Crabtree | WR/Oakland Raiders (10)/25% IS - $$/XX

33. Sammy Watkins | WR/Los Angeles Rams (8)/33% IS - $$/X

34. Allen Robinson | WR/Jacksonville Jaguars (8)/33% IS - $$$$/XXXX

35. Alshon Jeffery | WR/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/60% IS - $$/X

36. Julian Edelman | WR/New England Patriots (9)/37% IS - XXX

37. Golden Tate | WR/Detroit Lions (7)/14% IS - $/XXXX

38. Isaiah Crowell | RB/Cleveland Browns (9)/0% IS - $/X

39. Jarvis Landry | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X

40. Aaron Rodgers | QB/Green Bay Packers (8)/11% IS - $$$$/XX

41. Christian McCaffrey | RB/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$$/X

42. Tom Brady | QB/New England Patriots (9)/12% IS $$$/XXX

43. Bilal Powell | RB/New York Jets (11)/33% IS - $$$$/XX

44. Larry Fitzgerald | WR/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X

45. Travis Kelce | TE/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/25% IS - $$/XX

46. Davante Adams | WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/0% IS - XXXX

47. Joe Mixon | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/0% IS - $$$

48. Carlos Hyde | RB/San Francisco 49ers (11)/33% IS - $/XXXXX

49. Ty Montgomery | RB/Green Bay Packers (8)/50% IS - $$/X

50. Frank Gore | RB/Indianapolis Colts (11)/8% IS - $$$/XXX

51. Emmanuel Sanders | WR/Denver Broncos (5)/14% IS - $/X

52. Danny Woodhead | RB/Baltimore Ravens (10)/37% IS - $$/X

53. Drew Brees | QB/New Orleans Saints (5)/6% IS - $$$$

54. Mark Ingram | RB/New Orleans Saints (5)/50% IS - $$/X

55. Greg Olsen | TE/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $/X

56. Jamison Crowder | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

57. Stefon Diggs | WR/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX

58. Martavis Bryant | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/100% IS - $$/XXXX

59. Pierre Garcon | WR/San Francisco 49ers (11)/11% IS - $$$$/X

60. Ameer Abdullah | RB/Detroit Lions (7)/50% IS - $$/XX

61. Dalvin Cook | RB/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$

62. Tyreek Hill | WR/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/0% IS - $/XXXX

63. Willie Snead | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X

64. Matt Ryan | QB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/0% IS - $$/X

65. Spencer Ware | RB/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/33% IS - $$/XXX

66. Mike Gillislee | RB/New England Patriots (9)/0% IS - $$$/X

67. LeGarrette Blount | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/14% IS - $$$/XXXXX

68. Brandon Marshall | WR/New York Giants (8)/0% IS - $$$$/X

69. DeSean Jackson | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/22% IS - $/X

70. C.J. Anderson | RB/Denver Broncos (5)/50% IS - $$/XXX

71. Theo Riddick | RB/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS $$/XX

72. Kelvin Benjamin | WR/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$/X

73. Eddie Lacy | RB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/25% IS - $$$/XXXXX

74. Andrew Luck | QB/Indianapolis Colts (11)/20% IS - $$$/XXXX

75. Eric Decker | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/14% IS - $$/XXXX

76. Donte Moncrief |WR/Indianapolis Colts (11)/33% IS - $$$$/XXXXX

77. Delanie Walker | TE/Tennessee Titans (8)/9% IS - $$$/XXXXX

78. Paul Perkins | RB/New York Giants (8)/50% IS - $$$/XXX

79. Adrian Peterson | RB/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X

80. Tevin Coleman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/50% IS - $$$/XX

81. Tyrell Williams | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX

82. Jordan Matthews | WR/Buffalo Bills (6)/0% IS - XX

83. Mike Wallace | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/0% IS - $$/XXXXXX

84. Kyle Rudolph | TE/Minnesota Vikings (9)/33% IS - $$$/X

85. Tyler Eifert | TE/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/50% IS - $$/X

86. Jeremy Maclin | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/14% IS - $$/XXXXXX

87. Cam Newton | QB/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$

88. DeVante Parker |WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X

89. Kenny Britt | WR/Cleveland Browns (9)/25% IS - $$/XXXXXX

90. Matt Forte | RB/New York Jets (11)/11% IS - $$$$/XX

91. James White | RB/New England Patriots (9)/33% IS - $$$

92. Russell Wilson | QB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/0% IS - $$/XX

93. Corey Coleman | WR/Cleveland Browns (9)/100% IS - $$/XXXXXX

94. Adam Thielen | WR/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX

95. Jimmy Graham | TE/Seattle Seahawks (6)/14% IS $/XXXXX

96. Cameron Meredith | WR/Chicago Bears (9)/50% IS - $$$$/XXXX

97. Rishard Matthews | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/40% IS - $$/XXXX

98. Corey Davis | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/0% IS - $$/XXXX

99. Zach Ertz | TE/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/0% IS - $$$/XXX

100. John Brown | WR/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X

101. Kareem Hunt | RB/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/0% IS - $$/XXX

102. C.J. Prosise | RB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/100% IS - $$$/XXXXX

103. Duke Johnson Jr. | RB/Cleveland Browns (9)/0% IS - $/X

104. Robert Kelley | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$/XXX

105. Randall Cobb |WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/16% IS - XXXX

106. Derek Carr | QB/Oakland Raiders (10)/0% IS - $$/XXX

107. Terrance West | RB/Baltimore Ravens (10)/33% IS - $$/X

108. Kirk Cousins | QB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - XXX

109. Jonathan Stewart | RB/Carolina Panthers (11)/22% IS - $$$$/X

110. Darren Sproles | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/0% IS - $$$/XXXXX

111. Doug Martin | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/60% IS - $$$/XXX

112. Sterling Shepard | WR/New York Giants (8)/0% IS - $$$$/X

113. Giovani Bernard | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/25% IS - $$$

114. Dak Prescott | QB/Dallas Cowboys (6)/0% IS - $/XXXX

115. Jacquizz Rodgers | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/33% IS - $$$/XXX

116. Samaje Perine | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$/XXX

117. Ted Ginn Jr. | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X

118. Martellus Bennett | TE/Green Bay Packers (8)/11% IS - $$$$/X

119. Carson Palmer | QB/Arizona Cardinals (8)/23% IS - $$/XXX

120. Ben Roethlisberger | QB/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/23% IS - $$$$/X

121. Derrick Henry | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/0% IS - $$/X

122. Hunter Henry | TE/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$$/X

123. Matthew Stafford | QB/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS - $$/XX

124. Jamaal Charles | RB/Denver Broncos (5)/33% IS - $$/XXX

125. Marvin Jones | WR/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS - $/XXXX

126. Marcus Mariota | QB/Tennessee Titans (8)/50% IS - $$/XXXX

127. Josh Doctson | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/100% IS - $$$$/XX

128. Zay Jones | WR/Buffalo Bills (6)/0% IS - XX

129. Robert Woods | WR/Los Angeles Rams (8)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

130. Eric Ebron | TE/Detroit Lions (7)/0% IS - $$$/X

131. Broncos D/ST

132. Chiefs D/ST

133. Kevin White | WR/Chicago Bears (9)/100% IS - $$$$/XXXX

134. Texans D/ST

135. Chris Thompson | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/50% IS - $$/XXX

136. Seahawks D/ST

137. Philip Rivers | QB/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$/XXX

138. John Ross | WR/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

139. Jameis Winston | QB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/0% IS - $$$$/X

140. Jack Doyle | TE/Indianapolis Colts (11)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

141. Stephen Gostkowski | K/New England Patriots (9)

142. Latavius Murray | RB/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$

143. Justin Tucker | K/Baltimore Ravens (10)

144. Vikings D/ST

145. Matt Bryant | K/Atlanta Falcons (5)

146. Adam Vinatieri | K/Indianapolis Colts (11)

147. Cardinals D/ST

148. Kenny Stills | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X

149. Dan Bailey | K/Dallas Cowboys (6)

150. Patriots D/ST