Fantasy Football 2017: David Johnson leads UPI 150 player rankings 2.0

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Do you draft before, during or after the preseason? Either way, UPI has you covered with our 2017 fantasy football rankings.
Last season was the year of the wide receiver. Many drafts were filled with first-round pass catchers, who both sizzled and sank. But 2017 could be the return of the running back and old-school strategies.
Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers weapon Le'Veon Bell will be at the top of everyone's draft board.
But who should you consider with your first pick?
For that, you should target a player who is both safe and explosive. This should be a guy you can count on to be on the field as much as possible and be a focal point of his respective offense.
This season, Johnson is our No. 1 fantasy football player for 2017.
Since breaking out in 2015, the third-year All-Pro has been nothing short of spectacular. Johnson, 25, torched NFL defenses for a league-high 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last season.
You might be thinking: can he do better? Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is here to comfort your worried soul.
This offseason Arians said he wants to get Johnson the football even more than the 373 touches he had last season. In fact, Arians was very specific when he talked about Johnson in an interview with ESPN, saying he wants to get the tail back at least 30 touches per game.
Based on last season's numbers and production, Johnson would be in for an additional 6.6 touches per game. That means if Johnson saw the additional touches, we could see an additional 50 yards per game, putting him up to 182 yards per contest. Last season Johnson averaged a score every 18.6 touches. If you used that ratio to compensate for 480 touches next season, his touchdown total would increase to 25 scores.
Johnson's hypothetical 2,912 yards from scrimmage would also break Chris Johnson's NFL record (2.509) from 2009. Chris Johnson, who re-signed this offseason to back up the young stud, would be in a unique position to mentor the man eyeing that record.
But don't forget about pass catchers altogether. After Johnson and Bell are off of the board, consider the Steelers' Antonio Brown, Atlanta Falcons stud Julio Jones and New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr.
What the experts think:
CBS Sports fantasy football analysts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings all have Johnson and Bell in their top two, with Antonio Brown and Julio Jones also rounding out the top four.
ESPN's Top 200 PPR rankings have Bell ranked No. 1, Johnson ranked No. 2 and Brown ranked No. 3.
Johnson, Bell and Brown also top Yahoo's Top 200 rankings.
Scroll down for the rest of the UPI 150 rankings. Stats via Pro Football Reference.
(Bye) - Denotes bye week IS% - Denotes percentage of career player played 12 games or less in a season (injury/suspension) $ - Denotes games vs. worst 5 defenses in fantasy points allowed vs. position in 2016 X -Denotes games vs. top 5 defenses in points allowed vs. position in 2016
Rank/Name/Position/Team/Bye/IS/$/X
2017 UPI 150
1. David Johnson | RB/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$/XXX
2. Le'Veon Bell | RB/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX
3. Julio Jones | WR/Atlanta Falcons (5)/16% IS - $/X
4. Antonio Brown | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/14% IS - $$/XXXX
5. Jay Ajayi | RB/Miami Dolphins (11)/50% IS - $$/XXXXXX
6. A.J. Green | WR/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/16% IS - $$$/XXX
7. Jordy Nelson | WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/12% IS - XXXX
8. Odell Beckham Jr. | WR/New York Giants (8)/33% IS - $$$$/X
9. LeSean McCoy | RB/Buffalo Bills (6)/25% IS - $$/XX
10. Devonta Freeman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/0% IS - $$$/XX
11. Melvin Gordon | RB/San Diego Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$$/XXX
12. Michael Thomas | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X
13. Mike Evans | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/0% IS- $/X
14. Dez Bryant | WR/Dallas Cowboys (6)/28% IS - $$$$$/X
15. Rob Gronkowski | TE/New England Patriots (9)/42% IS - $$$/X
16. Ezekiel Elliott | RB/Dallas Cowboys (6)/0% IS - $$$/XXX
17. Jordan Howard | RB/Chicago Bears (9)/0% IS - $$$
18. Amari Cooper | WR/Oakland Raiders (10)/0% IS - $$/XX
19. DeMarco Murray | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/16% IS - $$/X
20. T.Y. Hilton | WR/Indianapolis Colts (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXX
21. Brandin Cooks | WR/New England Patriots (9)/33% IS - XXX
22. Todd Gurley | RB/Los Angeles Rams (8)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXX
23. Lamar Miller | RB/Houston Texans (7)/0% IS - $$/XXXX
24. Leonard Fournette | RB/Jacksonville Jaguars (8)/0% IS - $$/XXX
25. Demaryius Thomas | WR/Denver Broncos (5)/28% IS - $/X
26. Doug Baldwin | WR/Seattle Seahawks (6)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X
27. DeAndre Hopkins | WR/Houston Texans (7)/0% IS - $$$$/XX
28. Jordan Reed | TE/Washington Redskins (5)/75% IS - $$/XXXX
29. Terrelle Pryor Sr. | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/80% IS - $$$$/XX
30. Marshawn Lynch | RB/Oakland Raiders (10)/11% IS - $$/XXXX
31. Keenan Allen | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX
32. Michael Crabtree | WR/Oakland Raiders (10)/25% IS - $$/XX
33. Sammy Watkins | WR/Los Angeles Rams (8)/33% IS - $$/X
34. Allen Robinson | WR/Jacksonville Jaguars (8)/33% IS - $$$$/XXXX
35. Alshon Jeffery | WR/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/60% IS - $$/X
36. Julian Edelman | WR/New England Patriots (9)/37% IS - XXX
37. Golden Tate | WR/Detroit Lions (7)/14% IS - $/XXXX
38. Isaiah Crowell | RB/Cleveland Browns (9)/0% IS - $/X
39. Jarvis Landry | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X
40. Aaron Rodgers | QB/Green Bay Packers (8)/11% IS - $$$$/XX
41. Christian McCaffrey | RB/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$$/X
42. Tom Brady | QB/New England Patriots (9)/12% IS $$$/XXX
43. Bilal Powell | RB/New York Jets (11)/33% IS - $$$$/XX
44. Larry Fitzgerald | WR/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X
45. Travis Kelce | TE/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/25% IS - $$/XX
46. Davante Adams | WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/0% IS - XXXX
47. Joe Mixon | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/0% IS - $$$
48. Carlos Hyde | RB/San Francisco 49ers (11)/33% IS - $/XXXXX
49. Ty Montgomery | RB/Green Bay Packers (8)/50% IS - $$/X
50. Frank Gore | RB/Indianapolis Colts (11)/8% IS - $$$/XXX
51. Emmanuel Sanders | WR/Denver Broncos (5)/14% IS - $/X
52. Danny Woodhead | RB/Baltimore Ravens (10)/37% IS - $$/X
53. Drew Brees | QB/New Orleans Saints (5)/6% IS - $$$$
54. Mark Ingram | RB/New Orleans Saints (5)/50% IS - $$/X
55. Greg Olsen | TE/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $/X
56. Jamison Crowder | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$$$/XX
57. Stefon Diggs | WR/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX
58. Martavis Bryant | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/100% IS - $$/XXXX
59. Pierre Garcon | WR/San Francisco 49ers (11)/11% IS - $$$$/X
60. Ameer Abdullah | RB/Detroit Lions (7)/50% IS - $$/XX
61. Dalvin Cook | RB/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$
62. Tyreek Hill | WR/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/0% IS - $/XXXX
63. Willie Snead | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X
64. Matt Ryan | QB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/0% IS - $$/X
65. Spencer Ware | RB/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/33% IS - $$/XXX
66. Mike Gillislee | RB/New England Patriots (9)/0% IS - $$$/X
67. LeGarrette Blount | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/14% IS - $$$/XXXXX
68. Brandon Marshall | WR/New York Giants (8)/0% IS - $$$$/X
69. DeSean Jackson | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/22% IS - $/X
70. C.J. Anderson | RB/Denver Broncos (5)/50% IS - $$/XXX
71. Theo Riddick | RB/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS $$/XX
72. Kelvin Benjamin | WR/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$/X
73. Eddie Lacy | RB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/25% IS - $$$/XXXXX
74. Andrew Luck | QB/Indianapolis Colts (11)/20% IS - $$$/XXXX
75. Eric Decker | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/14% IS - $$/XXXX
76. Donte Moncrief |WR/Indianapolis Colts (11)/33% IS - $$$$/XXXXX
77. Delanie Walker | TE/Tennessee Titans (8)/9% IS - $$$/XXXXX
78. Paul Perkins | RB/New York Giants (8)/50% IS - $$$/XXX
79. Adrian Peterson | RB/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X
80. Tevin Coleman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (5)/50% IS - $$$/XX
81. Tyrell Williams | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/50% IS - $$/XX
82. Jordan Matthews | WR/Buffalo Bills (6)/0% IS - XX
83. Mike Wallace | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/0% IS - $$/XXXXXX
84. Kyle Rudolph | TE/Minnesota Vikings (9)/33% IS - $$$/X
85. Tyler Eifert | TE/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/50% IS - $$/X
86. Jeremy Maclin | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/14% IS - $$/XXXXXX
87. Cam Newton | QB/Carolina Panthers (11)/0% IS - $$$
88. DeVante Parker |WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X
89. Kenny Britt | WR/Cleveland Browns (9)/25% IS - $$/XXXXXX
90. Matt Forte | RB/New York Jets (11)/11% IS - $$$$/XX
91. James White | RB/New England Patriots (9)/33% IS - $$$
92. Russell Wilson | QB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/0% IS - $$/XX
93. Corey Coleman | WR/Cleveland Browns (9)/100% IS - $$/XXXXXX
94. Adam Thielen | WR/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX
95. Jimmy Graham | TE/Seattle Seahawks (6)/14% IS $/XXXXX
96. Cameron Meredith | WR/Chicago Bears (9)/50% IS - $$$$/XXXX
97. Rishard Matthews | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/40% IS - $$/XXXX
98. Corey Davis | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/0% IS - $$/XXXX
99. Zach Ertz | TE/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/0% IS - $$$/XXX
100. John Brown | WR/Arizona Cardinals (8)/0% IS - $$$$$$/X
101. Kareem Hunt | RB/Kansas City Chiefs (10)/0% IS - $$/XXX
102. C.J. Prosise | RB/Seattle Seahawks (6)/100% IS - $$$/XXXXX
103. Duke Johnson Jr. | RB/Cleveland Browns (9)/0% IS - $/X
104. Robert Kelley | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$/XXX
105. Randall Cobb |WR/Green Bay Packers (8)/16% IS - XXXX
106. Derek Carr | QB/Oakland Raiders (10)/0% IS - $$/XXX
107. Terrance West | RB/Baltimore Ravens (10)/33% IS - $$/X
108. Kirk Cousins | QB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - XXX
109. Jonathan Stewart | RB/Carolina Panthers (11)/22% IS - $$$$/X
110. Darren Sproles | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (10)/0% IS - $$$/XXXXX
111. Doug Martin | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/60% IS - $$$/XXX
112. Sterling Shepard | WR/New York Giants (8)/0% IS - $$$$/X
113. Giovani Bernard | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/25% IS - $$$
114. Dak Prescott | QB/Dallas Cowboys (6)/0% IS - $/XXXX
115. Jacquizz Rodgers | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/33% IS - $$$/XXX
116. Samaje Perine | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/0% IS - $$/XXX
117. Ted Ginn Jr. | WR/New Orleans Saints (5)/0% IS - $$/X
118. Martellus Bennett | TE/Green Bay Packers (8)/11% IS - $$$$/X
119. Carson Palmer | QB/Arizona Cardinals (8)/23% IS - $$/XXX
120. Ben Roethlisberger | QB/Pittsburgh Steelers (9)/23% IS - $$$$/X
121. Derrick Henry | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/0% IS - $$/X
122. Hunter Henry | TE/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$$/X
123. Matthew Stafford | QB/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS - $$/XX
124. Jamaal Charles | RB/Denver Broncos (5)/33% IS - $$/XXX
125. Marvin Jones | WR/Detroit Lions (7)/25% IS - $/XXXX
126. Marcus Mariota | QB/Tennessee Titans (8)/50% IS - $$/XXXX
127. Josh Doctson | WR/Washington Redskins (5)/100% IS - $$$$/XX
128. Zay Jones | WR/Buffalo Bills (6)/0% IS - XX
129. Robert Woods | WR/Los Angeles Rams (8)/0% IS - $$$$/XX
130. Eric Ebron | TE/Detroit Lions (7)/0% IS - $$$/X
131. Broncos D/ST
132. Chiefs D/ST
133. Kevin White | WR/Chicago Bears (9)/100% IS - $$$$/XXXX
134. Texans D/ST
135. Chris Thompson | RB/Washington Redskins (5)/50% IS - $$/XXX
136. Seahawks D/ST
137. Philip Rivers | QB/Los Angeles Chargers (9)/0% IS - $$/XXX
138. John Ross | WR/Cincinnati Bengals (6)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX
139. Jameis Winston | QB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)/0% IS - $$$$/X
140. Jack Doyle | TE/Indianapolis Colts (11)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX
141. Stephen Gostkowski | K/New England Patriots (9)
142. Latavius Murray | RB/Minnesota Vikings (9)/0% IS - $$$
143. Justin Tucker | K/Baltimore Ravens (10)
144. Vikings D/ST
145. Matt Bryant | K/Atlanta Falcons (5)
146. Adam Vinatieri | K/Indianapolis Colts (11)
147. Cardinals D/ST
148. Kenny Stills | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $/X
149. Dan Bailey | K/Dallas Cowboys (6)
150. Patriots D/ST