Oakland Raiders OT Donald Penn ends 26-day holdout, returns to practice

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn ended his 26-day holdout and returned to practice on Wednesday.

Penn is entering the final season of his two-year, $11.9 million contract he signed in March 2016. By comparison, at least 14 offensive tackles in the NFL make $10 million per season.

The 2016 Pro Bowl selection has yet to miss a regular-season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007. The 34-year-old sat out the Raiders' wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans last season with a left knee injury.

Penn allowed just one sack in 2016, albeit a costly one as quarterback Derek Carr sustained a broken leg on the play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.