Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants remain vague on condition of WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 23, 2017 at 8:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn't shed much light on the condition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday.

McAdoo didn't elaborate if Beckham sustained a high or low ankle sprain on a hit by Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a 10-6 loss to the Browns in a preseason game on Monday night.

"He's got an ankle (injury), he's in there getting treatment," McAdoo said. "We're just taking it day by day."

McAdoo also did not confirm or deny an ESPN report, citing sources, that said Beckham may not be ready for New York's season opener at the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

The 40-year-old McAdoo was adamant, however, with how the Giants handled the aftermath of the injury to Beckham, who exited the game early in the second quarter. The wideout walked off the field and jogged into the locker room before crumpling in the hallway of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Beckham returned to the sideline out of his uniform and in a hoodie for the second half and jogged into the locker room after the contest.

"No regrets. no," McAdoo said of Beckham returning to the field.

Fellow wideout Brandon Marshall attended Wednesday's practice but did not participate after injuring his shoulder on a hit from Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers during Monday's game.

"We just had him in here for a treatment session, and we'll take it day to day," McAdoo said of Marshall.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Los Angeles Chargers' Max Tuerk gets suspended for violating NFL's PED policy Los Angeles Chargers' Max Tuerk gets suspended for violating NFL's PED policy
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James trains hard, quotes Muhammad Ali Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James trains hard, quotes Muhammad Ali
Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich steals home run with sensational snare Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich steals home run with sensational snare
New era begins: Cleveland Browns name DeShone Kizer starting quarterback New era begins: Cleveland Browns name DeShone Kizer starting quarterback
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Sportsbook has 'Money' odds down to -460 Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Sportsbook has 'Money' odds down to -460