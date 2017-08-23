New York Giants remain vague on condition of WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn't shed much light on the condition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday.

McAdoo didn't elaborate if Beckham sustained a high or low ankle sprain on a hit by Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a 10-6 loss to the Browns in a preseason game on Monday night.

"He's got an ankle (injury), he's in there getting treatment," McAdoo said. "We're just taking it day by day."

McAdoo also did not confirm or deny an ESPN report, citing sources, that said Beckham may not be ready for New York's season opener at the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

The 40-year-old McAdoo was adamant, however, with how the Giants handled the aftermath of the injury to Beckham, who exited the game early in the second quarter. The wideout walked off the field and jogged into the locker room before crumpling in the hallway of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Beckham returned to the sideline out of his uniform and in a hoodie for the second half and jogged into the locker room after the contest.

"No regrets. no," McAdoo said of Beckham returning to the field.

Fellow wideout Brandon Marshall attended Wednesday's practice but did not participate after injuring his shoulder on a hit from Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers during Monday's game.

"We just had him in here for a treatment session, and we'll take it day to day," McAdoo said of Marshall.