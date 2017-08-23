Chicago Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky continues to press the issue

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky received snaps with the Chicago Bears' first team on Wednesday and head coach John Fox said the second pick of the 2017 draft will take snaps with the first team in the second half against Tennessee in Sunday's third preseason game.

"Just to get a true evaluation; that's what we're trying to do and trying to do it at all positions, not just the quarterback position," Fox said. "That'd be the biggest reason."

Starter Mike Glennon will play the first half against Tennessee. In the past, the Bears have usually played the starter for a series or two in the third quarter of preseason game No. 3, the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

"I would say I've shown them what I can do," Trubisky said. "I think I've progressed faster than they expected I would, but I've still got a long ways to go and I know that. "

Mark Sanchez remains the backup to Glennon on the depth chart.

"Right now, Mark Sanchez is still the backup but we've seen nine (NFL) years of Mark," Fox said. "We've not been able to see that with Mitch, and he needs that experience.

"And so, we've kind of felt this all along, and we won't do it in the fourth game because our starters don't play much - if at all - in that game."

On draft day after Trubisky's selection, Glennon faced a familiar situation. He had been the starter in Tampa until Jameis Winston was drafted. Then the Bears signed him in free agency and a month and a half later he had a highly touted rookie challenger.

"Deja vu," Glennon said. "Again, it's situations that I've been through before that I handled myself well in the past, and I'll continue to do that in this situation."

In two preseason games, Trubisky is 24 of 33 for 226 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.4. Glennon has two interceptions and a touchdown pass to go with 109 yards on 15-for-26 passing.

"It was clear to me that nothing has changed as far as the depth chart," Glennon said. "Mitch is getting one rep (series) with the starters."

The Bears also announced tackle Charles Leno Jr. received a four-year contract extension. Leno Jr. Leno was a seventh-round pick in 2014 and became a starter in 2015.

"I never was handed anything in life," Leno said. "I worked for everything I got. And have now and I'm going to continue to work. Never going to stop."

Leno came into the league in a humble manner., He was sleeping on guard Kyle Long's floor.

"I was literally at Kyle Long's place as a rookie, seventh-round draft pick - not even knowing if I'm going to make the roster, sleeping on an inflatable mattress that I bought from Wal-Mart," Leno said. "And now look where I'm at.

"Maybe I'll move next to him or something like that. Who knows?"