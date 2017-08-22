New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. dresses up like Spiderman for kid's birthday party

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- He's usually compared to a superhero on the football field, but Odell Beckham Jr. recently played one for a children's birthday party.

The New York Giants superstar donned a black and white webbed Spiderman costume this week for Jade, the daughter of his teammate Jonathan Casillas.

Beckham and the linebacker have been teammates for two seasons entering the 2017 campaign.

Casillas posted several photos from the six-year-old's celebration at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in South Hackensack, N.J.. Jade, who is entering the first grade, sported a blue and red Spiderman dress and little black mask. Her 6-foot, 225-pound dad wore the standard Spiderman garb.

"Big happy bday to my princess #jaderyann Just turned 6 and headed to the 1st grade," Casillas wrote on social media. "Crazy how time flies. Her super hero themed party was the best. Thank you for everyone that came to help celebrate. Shoutout the black Spider-Man for the guest appearance @obj."

Big happy bday to my princess #jaderyann Just turned 6 and headed to the 1st grade. Crazy how time flies. Her super hero themed party was the best. Thank you for everyone that came to help celebrate. Shoutout the black Spider-Man for the guest appearance @obj A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Casillas, 30, is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He won once in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints and again in 2015 with the New England Patriots.

Jade's mother also posted several photos on her Instagram feed, featuring excited parents and friends. She also posted photos and videos of Beckham taking off his mask. Beckham, 24, was hit low Monday in the Giants' 10-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

After the play, Giants safety Landon Collins approached the Browns' Briean Boddy Calhoun to tell him "he was wrong for what he did," according to the New York Post.

Beckham was fortunate to walk away from the play with a sprained ankle, instead of something season-ending. His X-rays came back negative.

"When I saw him walk off the field, it's a blessing," Collins told reporters after the game. "Not many guys can get hit like that, straight on the knee with their foot caught in the ground, and can walk away from it. God blessed him. He's got strong bones and can continue looking after him."