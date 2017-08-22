Los Angeles Chargers search for offense without QB Philip Rivers

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are leaning on their "Fight for L.A." slogan as they try to get cozy in Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego.

Maybe "Fight for Yardage" would be more appropriate.

With two preseason games in the books, the Chargers are ready for a new chapter. The vaunted offense that was going to spin scoreboards and convert new fans with the existing brand of football it brings has been a dud.

The Chargers scored on their first summer possession, which happened to be the only series in which quarterback Philip Rivers was under center. But since Rivers hit tight end Antonio Gates to christen the team's relocation to L.A., the Chargers' offense has been on shaky ground.

With Rivers idle, that side of the ball is in neutral. The Chargers have gone seven straight quarters without an offensive touchdown. They did get one in Sunday's loss to the Saints, but it came via a 99-yard interception return by safety Dexter McCoil.

Maybe the Bolts will show more of a jolt when facing the Rams on Saturday, as the first unit will see extended playing time.

"Our starters are going to go for about a half," said head coach Anthony Lynn, after the team's final training camp practice on Tuesday. "I hope the execution is there like I see in practice."

What he's seen in the games is the Chargers' lack of depth in some key areas.

"I'm looking to see my reserves step up," Lynn said. "I want to see better execution from my twos and threes."

It's the back end of any NFL roster that determines how keen a team is going to be. Lynn, a rookie head coach, certainly understands that.

But he will also be comforted if Rivers and Co. can continue where they left off. And not where the team left off against the Saints, battling for precious yards with an offense that looks off-kilter.

They are hoping No. 17 (Rivers) can snap the team's 17-series streak of scoreless drives.

While the passing game predictably took a step back without Rivers, the lack of a running game is a concern no matter who is taking the snaps. As the Bills' offensive coordinator for most of last year, Lynn's charges led the NFL in rushing.

But the Chargers are averaging but 2.7 yards per carry.

A season-ending injury to rookie guard Forrest Lamp (knee) and ailments compromising other significant offensive linemen might have skewed the numbers. But the No. 1 priority on Saturday night is to move the ball at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

"No doubt about it, and that's something that we're going to address as a coaching staff," Lynn said. "We want to be more explosive and more dynamic, no matter what we're running."