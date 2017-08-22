Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott may play versus Oakland Raiders on Saturday

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is weighing his options in regard to running back Ezekiel Elliott's participation in Saturday's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

Garrett told reporters on Tuesday that Elliott could either sit out or see as many as eight to 12 snaps in the contest, which amounts to what is a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

"I haven't made that decision. I just haven't had those discussions with him," Garrett said of the 22-year-old Elliott, who faces a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The ban stems from the league's 13 month-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made against Elliott by former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott has denied the allegations and plans to appeal the ruling on Aug. 29 before league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 and Elliott is eligible to return to the Cowboys' roster on Oct. 23, one day after the team's Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

As for Saturday's game, Garrett harkened back to Elliott's workload in Week 3 of the 2016 preseason.

"I do think Zeke playing in the game last year against Seattle was good for him and good for our team," Garrett said. "I think he played eight, 10, 12 plays in the game. If he plays, he'll play in a similar fashion."

The second-year running is coming off a sensational rookie season in which he rushed for a Cowboys rookie-record 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.