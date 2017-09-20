Toronto Blue Jays sign pitcher Marco Estrada to one-year, $13M extension

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada signed a one-year, $13 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Estrada, who is signed through 2018, would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

The 34-year-old owns a 9-8 mark with a 4.84 ERA and career-best 170 strikeouts in 31 starts this season. He is 31-25 with a 3.81 ERA in three combined years with the Blue Jays.

Estrada, who was an All-Star for Toronto in 2016, joined the Blue Jays in an offseason trade that sent first baseman Adam Lind to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014. Estrada then re-signed with Toronto after the 2015 season, getting a two-year, $26 million contract.