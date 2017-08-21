Detroit Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler fined $10K for comments on umpire Angel Hernandez

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined $10,000 for his rant about umpire Angel Hernandez that sparked a one-day league-wide protest by the umps, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday.

Kinsler was not suspended for arguing balls and strikes before getting ejected in last Monday night's game against the Texas Rangers or for his comments about Hernandez the next day.

Kinsler said last Tuesday that Hernandez should find another job after he was tossed in the fifth inning for questioning two pitches during his at-bat. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus came out of the dugout to argue and also was ejected by Hernandez.

"This has to do with changing the game," Kinsler said last week in ripping Hernandez. "He's changing the game. He needs to find another job. He really does. I'm not mad at him. He just needs to go away.

"But when it becomes blatant like this, there is a problem. ... What is he doing on the field? What is he doing out there? It's pretty obvious he needs to stop ruining baseball games."

Kinsler confirmed Friday that he was fined by Major League Baseball but did not reveal the amount.

Some umpires wore white wristbands on Saturday as a show of solidarity after Kinsler was not suspended.

The umpires ended their protest Sunday after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their union's governing board.

Ausmus called Kinsler's fine the biggest he has seen during his career and termed the umpires' protest as "petty."

"To single out one player as a union is completely uncalled for," Ausmus said Saturday. "It's the biggest fine I've ever seen Major League Baseball give a player. So I don't want to hear that he's not being punished. I'm not going to put a number on (the fine). It's the biggest I've ever seen."