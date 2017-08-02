Home / Sports News / MLB

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to visit chiropractor for neck injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 2, 2017 at 8:42 PM
Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to visit a chiropractor before determining whether he'll make his next scheduled start.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and five-time All-Star is being plagued by a stiff neck, an injury that caused him to exit Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins in the second inning.

Despite the early exit, Scherzer (12-5, 2.21 ERA) didn't seem overly concerned with his health issue.

"It's just day by day with this thing," the 33-year-old Scherzer said. "This isn't an injury where I crashed or did something stupid. ... I slept on it wrong. Sometimes you wake up in the morning and you have a crick in your neck. That's what it is. I've had this in the past."

Manager Dusty Baker, however, was taking a more cautious approach.

"The neck's a very delicate part to work on, especially with all the nerves and different things," Baker said. "That controls your vertebrae that controls your muscles that control everything. So we'll just have to really be careful when you're talking about the neck."

