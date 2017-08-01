Chicago White Sox rookie Yoan Moncada exits on stretcher after collision

CHICAGO -- White Sox rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada left Chicago's Monday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Willy Garcia.

Garcia, the right fielder, charged a Darwin Barney shallow fly ball and was sliding in an attempt to make the catch when Moncada's right knee struck Garcia in the head.

Barney ended up with a three-run double as both players remained on the field. Moncada was taken from the field on a stretcher, and Garcia left the game under his own power.

Moncada, who was called up from Triple-A earlier this month, is hitting .105 with a homer and six RBIs in 12 games for Chicago. Garcia is batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games.