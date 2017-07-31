Home / Sports News / MLB

Houston Astros add Francisco Liriano from Toronto Blue Jays to bolster rotation

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 31, 2017 at 7:15 PM
Francisco Liriano is joining the Astros after the Toronto Blue Jays dealt the former All-Star left-hander for Houston outfielders Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Liriano, 33, is 6-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Blue Jays this season. He reportedly will join the Astros on Tuesday.

The Dominican earned his lone All-Star selection in 2006, when he posted a 12-3 record with a 2.16 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 28 appearances (16 starts).

Liriano is a two-time Comeback Player of the Year, earning the award with the Twins in 2010 (14-10, 3.62 ERA, 201 strikeouts) and with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 (16-8, 3.02 ERA, 163 strikeouts).

Over 12 major league seasons, Liriano is 102-97 with a career 4.15 ERA and 1,631 strikeouts in 303 outings (274 starts) between the Twins, Chicago White Sox, Pirates and Blue Jays.

The move comes at a good time for Houston as the team placed right-hander Lance McCullers (7-3, 3.92 ERA) on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort on Monday.

Aoki, 35, hit .272 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 71 games with the Astros.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Hernandez hit .279 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs over 79 games with Triple-A Fresno.

