St. Louis Cardinals place pitcher Adam Wainwright on DL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday due to mid-back tightness.

The move was retroactive to Sunday for Wainwright, who leads St. Louis with 11 wins.

The 35-year-old Wainwright (11-5, 4.89 ERA) has won 11 of 13 decision since opening the season by losing his first three starts. He pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs in his last outing but did not factor in the decision, extending his unbeaten streak to six starts.

It is the fourth stint on the DL for Wainwright in his career. He is 145-81 with a 3.27 ERA in 340 appearances, all with the Cardinals.

St. Louis entered play Tuesday night with a 48-51 mark and in fourth place in the National League Central.