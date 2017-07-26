Home / Sports News / MLB

St. Louis Cardinals place pitcher Adam Wainwright on DL

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 26, 2017 at 11:13 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday due to mid-back tightness.

The move was retroactive to Sunday for Wainwright, who leads St. Louis with 11 wins.

The 35-year-old Wainwright (11-5, 4.89 ERA) has won 11 of 13 decision since opening the season by losing his first three starts. He pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs in his last outing but did not factor in the decision, extending his unbeaten streak to six starts.

It is the fourth stint on the DL for Wainwright in his career. He is 145-81 with a 3.27 ERA in 340 appearances, all with the Cardinals.

St. Louis entered play Tuesday night with a 48-51 mark and in fourth place in the National League Central.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts NFL on notice amid Ezekiel Elliott allegations Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts NFL on notice amid Ezekiel Elliott allegations
Carolina Panthers sign WR T.J. Graham, waive Charles Johnson Carolina Panthers sign WR T.J. Graham, waive Charles Johnson
Baltimore Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon out for season after meniscus surgery Baltimore Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon out for season after meniscus surgery
Jimmer Fredette agrees to deal with Shanghai Sharks Jimmer Fredette agrees to deal with Shanghai Sharks
Tottenham's Harry Kane drills 50-yard field goal at New York Giants facility Tottenham's Harry Kane drills 50-yard field goal at New York Giants facility