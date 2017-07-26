Milwaukee Brewers acquire pitcher Anthony Swarzak from Chicago White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers made a trade to bolster their bullpen on Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder/third baseman Ryan Cordell, multiple media outlets reported.

The Brewers lead a tight National League Central race and were looking for relief during the final two months of the season.

Swarzak, 31, has a 4-3 record with a 2.23 ERA, 13 walks and 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings spanning 41 games this season for Chicago. The veteran is scheduled to become a free agent in November.

The White Sox envision using Swarzak in a setup role to get to closer Corey Knebel. Two of their current setup options, Carlos Torres and Oliver Drake, have ERAs of 4.65 and 5.31, respectively.

Cordell, 25, is hitting .284 with a .349 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs for Triple-A Colorado Springs this year. He has been on the disabled list since late June due to a back injury.